U-Mary hockey coach Dan Huntley has no desire to go anywhere else

With the way the University of Mary hockey team has won under head coach Dan Huntley, it wouldn't be surprising to see other teams come knocking.

If that were to happen, Huntley likely would not open the door. Or more appropriately, the Marauders' good-natured coach would probably answer, but politely decline.

Named the American Collegiate Hockey Association Men's Division II Coach of the Year for the second year in a row on Monday, Huntley has led the Marauders to 111 wins, 18 losses and 12 ties in the program's three-year history. U-Mary is the No. 1 seed for the ACHA D-II tournament, which starts on Thursday and will be played in Bismarck and Mandan.

Huntley is happy right where he is.

"I've done the other thing where you go in search of a coaching career, then got out of it," said Huntley, who is also the associate AD at U-Mary. "As much time as I put into (hockey), it's a secondary duty for me. I have other responsibilities I really like. I enjoy the people I work with at the University of Mary, and the kids we're able to bring into our hockey program are just fantastic.

"My family likes it here. My wife has family here. There's no reason to look at anything else."