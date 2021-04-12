U-Mary hockey coach Dan Huntley has no desire to go anywhere else

With the way the University of Mary hockey team has won under head coach Dan Huntley, it wouldn't be surprising to see other teams come knocking.
If that were to happen, Huntley likely would not open the door. Or more appropriately, the Marauders' good-natured coach would probably answer, but politely decline.
Named the American Collegiate Hockey Association Men's Division II Coach of the Year for the second year in a row on Monday, Huntley has led the Marauders to 111 wins, 18 losses and 12 ties in the program's three-year history. U-Mary is the No. 1 seed for the ACHA D-II tournament, which starts on Thursday and will be played in Bismarck and Mandan.
Huntley is happy right where he is.
"I've done the other thing where you go in search of a coaching career, then got out of it," said Huntley, who is also the associate AD at U-Mary. "As much time as I put into (hockey), it's a secondary duty for me. I have other responsibilities I really like. I enjoy the people I work with at the University of Mary, and the kids we're able to bring into our hockey program are just fantastic.
"My family likes it here. My wife has family here. There's no reason to look at anything else."
The juggernaut Huntley has built will get its first chance to chase a national championship this week. The Marauders are the No. 1 overall seed for the ACHA D-II tournament, which will be held in Bismarck and Mandan. Pool play games run Thursday through Saturday. The semifinals are Monday (April 19) and the championship Tuesday (April 20) all at Starion Sports Complex in Mandan. Pool play games will be split between Wachter Arena and the Mandan rink. The four pool winners advance to the semifinals.
In their three-year history, the Marauders are a staggering 52-1 against ACHA D-II teams on home ice in Mandan. Huntley understands his team is entering the tournament with the target squarely on their back.
"We'd be disappointed if we didn't win it, but we know it's going to be extremely tough," Huntley said. "Teams are going to want to come in here and beat us. We're the No. 1 seed, so we're going to take everyone's best shot and the level of competition is going to be very strong."
The Marauders (33-4-6-1) have not played since March 27, but they're not alone in that boat. None of the 16-team field has played a game this month.
The Marauders' three pool games -- Davenport (Thursday), Providence (Friday), North Carolina State (Saturday) -- are all 7 p.m. starts. U-Mary is 6-1 against Providence and has not played its other two pool opponents. All three teams qualified for the national tournament last year, before it was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
This will be the Marauders' first time playing in the national tournament. First-year programs are not eligible and nobody got to play last season.
GARRETT HONORED
Zach Garrett, the Marauders' three-year captain, was named the ACHA D-II player of the year.
The Creighton, Saskatchewan, native, led D-II with 56 points this season, totaling 18 goals and 38 assists. Garrett averaged 1.36 points per game.
"Zach's just a top-notch person first and foremost and on top of that he's a terrific hockey player," Huntley said. "He has represented our program as well as you can."
Garrett was one of three Marauders to earn All-American honors.
Garrett was joined on the first team by Bismarck High School product Johnny Witzke. Named to the first team as a defenseman, Witzke can play all over the ice. On top of his defensive efforts, he also had 14 goals and 34 assists, and a plus-minus ratio of plus 39.
Kyle Hayden became the third straight U-Mary goalie named to the All-American team.
Hayden, named to the second team, joins past netminders Aaron Nelson and Lance Knudson to receive the honor. For the season, Hayden had a goals-against-average of 1.98 and save percentage of 92.9%.
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com