Cooper Jones has been hired as the new athletic director at the University of Mary.

Jones, who had been the executive director of intercollegiate athletics and campus recreation at NCAA Division II Cal Poly Humboldt in Arcata, Calif., brings a fundraising background to U-Mary, which is in the middle of a $40 million campaign to update its athletic facilities. According to a press release, Jones has been a part of three fundraising campaigns, totaling more than $1 billion.

Jones was not made available for interviews. In a press a release, Jones said he was grateful for the "incredible opportunity."

"As your athletics director, you can expect me to be visible, to be connected and engaged, and to be tirelessly devoted to the success of our scholar-athletes and coaches," he said.

Jones worked in various roles at five NCAA Division I Power 5 conference schools, including Arizona State, Louisville, Maryland, Georgia Tech and North Texas.

U-Mary has been without an AD since Dale Lennon stepped down at the end of the 2022 school year. Hockey coach Dan Huntley had served as interim AD.

"Ten months can seem like an eternity, especially in the world of athletics," said University of Mary President Monsignor James Shea said in the release. "When we started this process, we knew we couldn’t settle on just any candidate.

"We believe Cooper is the right person at the right time to lead us through our Greatness through Virtue Strategic Plan and capital campaign, which is truly a new era for Marauders athletics."

When Jones officially takes over on March 6, the first item of business will be finding a new football coach. Craig Bagnell stepped down last week to become the wide receivers coach at the University of South Dakota. Jones played college football at Ohio University and was a team captain.

Fundraising for the new Marauders Athletics Complex, which includes new on-campus football, baseball, softball and track facilities, also is a key priority.

Said Jones: "The chance to join such a vibrant and growing community, and for our family to call Bismarck home, made this quite frankly an opportunity we couldn't pass up."

Jones, a native of Conyers, Ga., will be introduced at an on-campus press conference Monday, March 6 at 1 p.m. He will work remotely before arriving on campus April 3.