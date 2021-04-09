U-Mary football team on track to hold joint practice with Bemidji State Saturday in Moorhead

After another round of coronavirus testing on Friday, this time the University of Mary football team appears to be in the clear.
The Marauders will hop on the bus this morning and head for Moorhead to hold a joint practice against Bemidji State.
This was supposed to be the second joint practice of the spring for the Marauders. The first one was canceled less than 24 hours before it was supposed to start when Northern State came down with virus-related issues.
"That was a punch in the gut," U-Mary head coach Craig Bagnell said of the March 27 cancellation. "It was a tough one to tell the guys, but they handled it well."
Today's joint session with the Beavers will last about three hours and include plenty of hitting, including a live scrimmage.
Bemidji State has ascended toward the top of the Northern Sun in recent season. The Beavers are 32-13 over the last four years. Few know that better than Bagnell. He called the plays for Bemidji State for three seasons before taking over at U-Mary.
"Bemidji's a good football team," Bagnell said.
The Marauders are a little thin at certain spots due to injury. Ramont Sallis, a starting offensive lineman, won't play. Starting inside linebacker Devin Beck is unlikely to play, while standout wide receivers Luke Little and Danny Kittner won't play or will be very limited.
"The big thing is we just want to see our guys play," Bagnell said. "We're going to play our young guys a lot so we can evaluate where they're at and try to get them ready for next year.
"We haven't seen any of our guys play against another team since November 19th, 2019. That's a long time."
Defensively, Bagnell is looking forward to watching linebacker Jonah Krebs and defensive linemen Kyle Niemeyer and Taylor Morrison. All three have had strong springs. Also, all three are from Bismarck.
The Marauders' revamped secondary will get a stiff test from Bemidji State's high-powered offense.
Offensively, the Marauders will have lots of competition for carries in the fall. Bagnell is excited to see young running backs Jakim McKinney, Dorian McAllister and Diamonte Stugelmeyer get their first taste of D-II football against outside competition.
"Throughout the spring, our young guys have looked good. This is different, though, and I'm really excited to see what they can do," Bagnell said. "For our older guys this is chance to get back into rhythm. We want to see them execute at a high level.
"This is a great opportunity for our football team. We're excited. Obviously it's different than a normal game, but it's important that we play well. We need to take advantage of this."
The joint practice will not be livestreamed, understandably. Neither coach wants to give opposing teams a free film. The Marauders are scheduled to have one more joint practice, April 17 at the Bowl against MSU-Moorhead, starting at 2 p.m.
