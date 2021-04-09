U-Mary football team on track to hold joint practice with Bemidji State Saturday in Moorhead

"The big thing is we just want to see our guys play," Bagnell said. "We're going to play our young guys a lot so we can evaluate where they're at and try to get them ready for next year.

"We haven't seen any of our guys play against another team since November 19th, 2019. That's a long time."

Defensively, Bagnell is looking forward to watching linebacker Jonah Krebs and defensive linemen Kyle Niemeyer and Taylor Morrison. All three have had strong springs. Also, all three are from Bismarck.

The Marauders' revamped secondary will get a stiff test from Bemidji State's high-powered offense.

Offensively, the Marauders will have lots of competition for carries in the fall. Bagnell is excited to see young running backs Jakim McKinney, Dorian McAllister and Diamonte Stugelmeyer get their first taste of D-II football against outside competition.

"Throughout the spring, our young guys have looked good. This is different, though, and I'm really excited to see what they can do," Bagnell said. "For our older guys this is chance to get back into rhythm. We want to see them execute at a high level.