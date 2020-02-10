U-Mary football adds former Carroll coach to staff

Signing football players to college football letters of intent is always a crapshoot. They may not pan out, may not live up to expectations or may not even show up.

With Mike Van Diest, the University of Mary has signed a proven winner.

The former Carroll College head coach has joined the Marauders staff as an assistant coach. He will work under U-Mary head coach Craig Bagnell, a Polson, Mont., player recruited by Van Diest.

“I lost that one to the Marauders and their head coach at the time, Myron Schulz,” Van Diest said.

That was one of the veteran coach’s few losses. He retired after 19 years in 2018 for family reasons after compiling a record of 203-54. Van Diest said he wanted to watch his son play college hockey one last season in Wisconsin.

“I really wanted to be a dad this past year and be there for as many games that I could and enjoy watching him play, Van Diest said.

In the end, he missed coaching and U-Mary was eager to add his vast knowledge and success to a program that has struggled for much of its run in NCAA II.

