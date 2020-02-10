U-Mary football adds former Carroll coach to staff

Signing football players to college football letters of intent is always a crapshoot. They may not pan out, may not live up to expectations or may not even show up.
With Mike Van Diest, the University of Mary has signed a proven winner.
The former Carroll College head coach has joined the Marauders staff as an assistant coach. He will work under U-Mary head coach Craig Bagnell, a Polson, Mont., player recruited by Van Diest.
“I lost that one to the Marauders and their head coach at the time, Myron Schulz,” Van Diest said.
That was one of the veteran coach’s few losses. He retired after 19 years in 2018 for family reasons after compiling a record of 203-54. Van Diest said he wanted to watch his son play college hockey one last season in Wisconsin.
“I really wanted to be a dad this past year and be there for as many games that I could and enjoy watching him play, Van Diest said.
In the end, he missed coaching and U-Mary was eager to add his vast knowledge and success to a program that has struggled for much of its run in NCAA II.
You have free articles remaining.
Van Diest won six NAIA national championships (2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007 and 2010) with the Saints while leading as head coach and defensive coordinator.
The Saints also reached the quarterfinals twice, the semifinals four times and lost the title game twice. The Saints won 14 Frontier Conference tiles.
“I love coaching football at the college level and feel that I can still contribute to the success of a program (like Mary’s) and help young men become the best that they can be, both on and off the field,” Van Diest said.
Adding a coach with Van Diest's résumé was a no-brainer for the Marauders.
“We just couldn’t pass up a golden opportunity like this to bring on staff a man and coach of his caliber,” Bagnell said. “His accomplishments speak for themselves -- he’s a champion in every sense of the word.”
Van Diest played college football from 1970 to 1974 at the University of Wyoming. He later coached at Wyoming and the University of Montana.
Van Diest was the American Football Coaches Association Coach of the Year four times (2003, 2005, 2007, 2010).
The hiring shows U-Mary is committed to turning around a program that has gone 6-49 over the past five years in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
“We are serious about bringing NCAA championship-caliber football to the University of Mary and our hometown area of Bismarck and Mandan,” U-Mary Athletic Director Dale Lennon said.