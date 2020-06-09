U-Mary assistant Jacobson named head women's coach at NDSCS

Adam Jacobson, who stands 6-foot-7, was half joking, but his sentiment made a lot of sense.
Announced as the new head women’s basketball coach at North Dakota State College of Science on Tuesday, Jacobson surmised about the possibility of recycling some of his successor’s stuff.
“Maybe a shirt, or a pair of pants? I’ll take anything,” joked Jacobson, who spent the past two years as an assistant coach for the University of Mary women’s team. “All you’d need is a pair of glasses and it’d be the same guy.”
Jacobson takes over for Thomas Dryburgh, a fellow North Dakotan and tall man. Dryburgh measured in at 6-10, and like Jacobson, played basketball at UND.
“Tom’s a great guy. Obviously, he’s had a ton of success and he’s been really supportive through the process,” Jacobson said.
The Wahpeton-based school, which plays in the Mon-Dak -- same conference as Bismarck State College --- has played in three of the last four NJCAA Division I tournaments. Dryburgh was hired as the head girls basketball coach at Moorhead High last month.
“You’re definitely not going in there looking to reinvent the wheel,” Jacobson said. “Maintaining what’s been done and hopefully building on it with my years as an assistant coach is the goal.”
This latest coaching stop adds to a rich resume for the 37-year-old Fargo native. Jacobson has twice served as an assistant coach at U-Mary, plus stints at Augustana, UND, Jamestown College, Gillette, Wyo., and Scottsdale, Ariz. Jacobson also was the head golf coach while in Jamestown.
Before any of that, he was a top high school player at Fargo Shanley. He began his college career at Northern Iowa, before finishing it at UND. His dad Tim is the super-successful girls basketball coach at Shanley and Fargo Davies. His brother, Nick, had a stellar collegiate career for the Utah Utes, scoring 1,618 points.
“I’ve been lucky to be around a lot of really good coaches,” Jacobson said. “You go from coach Billeter, who won a D-II national championship, to Travis Brewster at UND getting to be the recruiting coordinator. I don’t know that I get this job without having that experience."
Jacobson spoke very fondly of his time in Bismarck.
“Coach Neumann’s phenomenal. I’ve really enjoyed my time with Rick,” he said of the U-Mary head women’s basketball coach. “I’ve been here twice now as an assistant and it’s been terrific both times.”
The easy-going and relatable Jacobson is excited about the next chapter in his career.
“I wouldn’t say it was an easy decision but it was the right decision for my family and me,” he said. “I’m from that side of the state. My wife’s from that side of the state.”
He’ll also get the chance to stretch his long legs.
“I’ve been on the bench and when I stood up I got yelled at,” he joked. “I’ll have the opportunity to stand now.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
