U-Mary assistant Jacobson named head women's coach at NDSCS

This latest coaching stop adds to a rich resume for the 37-year-old Fargo native. Jacobson has twice served as an assistant coach at U-Mary, plus stints at Augustana, UND, Jamestown College, Gillette, Wyo., and Scottsdale, Ariz. Jacobson also was the head golf coach while in Jamestown.

Before any of that, he was a top high school player at Fargo Shanley. He began his college career at Northern Iowa, before finishing it at UND. His dad Tim is the super-successful girls basketball coach at Shanley and Fargo Davies. His brother, Nick, had a stellar collegiate career for the Utah Utes, scoring 1,618 points.

“I’ve been lucky to be around a lot of really good coaches,” Jacobson said. “You go from coach Billeter, who won a D-II national championship, to Travis Brewster at UND getting to be the recruiting coordinator. I don’t know that I get this job without having that experience."

Jacobson spoke very fondly of his time in Bismarck.

“Coach Neumann’s phenomenal. I’ve really enjoyed my time with Rick,” he said of the U-Mary head women’s basketball coach. “I’ve been here twice now as an assistant and it’s been terrific both times.”

The easy-going and relatable Jacobson is excited about the next chapter in his career.