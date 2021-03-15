U-Mary AD Lennon hoping for normalcy in NSIC come fall

After a slack fall, sports have sprung back to life in a big way at the University of Mary.

At one point a few weeks back, every team on campus was competing.

“Before the basketball seasons ended, every single sport was active,” U-Mary athletic director Dale Lennon said. “It was very chaotic. From a game-management perspective, we’d have five or six things going on. It was really busy, but I’d have to say it beats the alternative.”

The University of Mary features eight men’s sports and nine on the women’s side. Even sports traditionally contained in the fall like football, volleyball and women’s soccer are up and running. The Marauders’ football team has three joint practices planned, the first later this month. The volleyball and soccer teams are also playing games.

Fall sports lost their entire 2020 seasons, while many winter teams played reduced schedules. Lennon said spirits remained positive during the pandemic-affected campaigns.