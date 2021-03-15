U-Mary AD Lennon hoping for normalcy in NSIC come fall

After a slack fall, sports have sprung back to life in a big way at the University of Mary.
At one point a few weeks back, every team on campus was competing.
“Before the basketball seasons ended, every single sport was active,” U-Mary athletic director Dale Lennon said. “It was very chaotic. From a game-management perspective, we’d have five or six things going on. It was really busy, but I’d have to say it beats the alternative.”
The University of Mary features eight men’s sports and nine on the women’s side. Even sports traditionally contained in the fall like football, volleyball and women’s soccer are up and running. The Marauders’ football team has three joint practices planned, the first later this month. The volleyball and soccer teams are also playing games.
Fall sports lost their entire 2020 seasons, while many winter teams played reduced schedules. Lennon said spirits remained positive during the pandemic-affected campaigns.
“I’ve been very pleased with how the coaches and athletes have handled everything for the most part,” Lennon said. “To not have your normal season is very frustrating. Really, it’s basically unprecedented stuff we’re dealing with. The athletes have kept a very positive attitude I think and have used this time as a period of development. It should benefit us.”
Thinking outside the box was required in many circumstances.
“It’s very difficult when you’re not having a season at all, or you’re having a makeshift season. You have to be flexible and be willing to get creative,” Lennon said.
Spring sports appear on track to have a fairly normal 2021 schedule after most teams started competing last year, only to have it all end in mid-March.
As for the fall in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, there is hope things may look much closer to the standard version.
“I’m pretty optimistic,” Lennon said. “Hopefully by mid-summer a lot of restrictions will be lifted and then I would anticipate a near normal fall, as long as we don’t have too many variants of COVID pop up.”
