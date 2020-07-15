U-Mary AD Lennon hopeful of athletics this fall; various plans under consideration

A handful of conferences and universities have announced they will not be competing in the fall. Lennon said 70% of NCAA Division II schools do plan to compete in 2020. The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference has not had any of its schools alter plans, but the league has teams spread out across five states with varying degrees of complications related to COVID-19.

"Our focus is looking at what we're capable of doing and putting a plan in place that allows us to be competitive this fall. Part of the challenge is we can't control what our competition is doing," Lennon said. "It seems like each day there's news about a conference opting out or a given school opting out and that's adding a degree of fluidity to the situation. That's as much of a challenge as anything."

Health and economic factors are weighing heavily on athletic departments.

"Some of the challenges we know we have to address are financial. We have been fortunate to be able to access some of the free testing in our community to get some of our athletes tested for free," Lennon said. "Most of the programs in the NSIC don't have that. They have to pay for testing and that's a huge expense."