Two-time defending champion Florida Gulf Coast improves to 2-0 at nationals

Joseph Saraceni recorded a hat trick as two-time defending national champion Florida Gulf Coast won its second straight pool game on Friday at the ACHA Division II national hockey tournament.
The Eagles scored three goals in each of the first two periods, rolling to a 7-2 win over Concordia (Wis.) at Starion Sports Complex. FGCU piled up 45 shots to goal to 22 for the Falcons.
Brandon Beard -- who finished with two goals -- opened the scoring 8:01 into the contest. FGCU added goals 1:31 apart later in the first as Jack Cohen made it 2-0 and Saraceni scored on a power play.
Saraceni scored twice in the second period and Nichloas Panfen added a goal. Beard added a third-period goal.
Connor Doyle and Trenton Sherman scored for Concordia.
Marian, Wis. 8, Jamestown 3
Marian scored three power-play goals and added a pair of shorthanded tallies in evening its tournament record at 1-1 with an 8-3 win over Jamestown at Capital Ice Complex.
Eight different players notched goals for the Sabres, with Zach Wilson, Tyler Studant and Karl Lavoie scoring with the man advantage and Connor Rosaasen and Bryton Tomko scoring while Marian was killing off penalties.
The Sabres scored four consecutive goals in a span of 10:27 in the second to turn a one-goal lead after one into a 6-1 edge. Marian outshot the Jimmies 49-25.
Christian Jamusz, Joshua Hoffman and Christopher Wracker scored for Jamestown, with Wracker’s coming on the power play.
N.C. State 5, Davenport, Mich. 3
Colby Pederson set up Chris Solomon for the game-winning goal, then sealed the win for North Carolina State with an empty-netter with 10 seconds remaining as the Wolfpack improved to 2-0 in pool play with a 5-3 win over Davenport, Mich., at Starion Sports Complex.
North Carolina State’s two late goals came 1:15 apart.
Devin Halko, Ricky Frosch and Riley Johnson added goals for N.C. State.
Arian Starin, Jacob Demeter and Nathan Hartline scored for Davenport, with Hartline evening the game up at 3-3 at 8:54 of the third.
Dakota College-Bottineau 7, East Texas Baptist 2
Joben Smith scored back-to-back power-play goals in the first period, staking the Lumberjacks to a 3-1 lead en route to a 7-3 victory over East Texas Baptist at Capital Ice Complex, the second straight tourney victory over DCB.
Chayse Haberman, Geoffrey Dick, Tanner Clyne, Ryan Patteson and Bubba Strain added goals as DCB outshot ETBU 46-28.
Timothy Zittel and Caleb Goudreau scored for the Tigers.
Liberty, Va. 8, Aurora, Ill. 5
Trevor Granzkow recorded a hat trick and added an assist as Liberty, Va., won its second straight at Starion Sports Complex, 8-5 over Aurora, Ill.
Blake Flanders got the Flames on the board 46 seconds into the contest, and Roman Lamoureux, Justin Barstead and Granzkow scored first-period goals to get Liberty out to an early 4-0 lead.
Granzkow added two more goals in the second period as the Flames built a 7-3 lead after 40 minutes.
Dakota Cyhaniuk finished with 15 saves for Liberty while Michael Buczkowski had 29 stops for Aurora. Sam Weiss and Justin Lebouef had two goals apiece for the Spartans.
Iowa State 3, Williston State 1
The Cyclones opened up a 3-0 lead and went on to post their second straight victory on Friday at Capital Ice Complex, handing Williston State its first setback.
Canyon Brown scored the only goal of the first period and Sam Dorfman and Bryan Watters lit the lamp in the second period to make it 3-0 Iowa State.
Cameron Maycock got the Tetons on the scoreboard in the third period.
Iowa State outshot Williston State 35-15. Devin Naidow stopped 14 of the 15 shots he faced for Iowa State. Tyler Jansen finished with 32 saves for Williston State.
Lindenwood, Mo. 8, Adrian, Mich. 2
Alex Klaesner scored two goals and added an assist and Timothy Marchant scored one goal and assisted on two others as Lindenwood improved to 2-0 in pool play with an 8-2 win over Adrian.
The Lions scored five times in the opening period and added three more in the second to take an 8-0 lead. Klaesner capped the first-period flurry with back-to-back power-play goals 3:59 apart to make it a five-goal lead going to the second.
Michael Errico stopped 15 of the 17 shots he faced for Lindenwood. Connor Sheridan made 30 saves for the Bulldogs. Zach McDonough and Tedrick Tarvis scored for Adrian.