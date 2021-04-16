Two-time defending champion Florida Gulf Coast improves to 2-0 at nationals

Joseph Saraceni recorded a hat trick as two-time defending national champion Florida Gulf Coast won its second straight pool game on Friday at the ACHA Division II national hockey tournament.

The Eagles scored three goals in each of the first two periods, rolling to a 7-2 win over Concordia (Wis.) at Starion Sports Complex. FGCU piled up 45 shots to goal to 22 for the Falcons.

Brandon Beard -- who finished with two goals -- opened the scoring 8:01 into the contest. FGCU added goals 1:31 apart later in the first as Jack Cohen made it 2-0 and Saraceni scored on a power play.

Saraceni scored twice in the second period and Nichloas Panfen added a goal. Beard added a third-period goal.

Connor Doyle and Trenton Sherman scored for Concordia.

Marian, Wis. 8, Jamestown 3

Marian scored three power-play goals and added a pair of shorthanded tallies in evening its tournament record at 1-1 with an 8-3 win over Jamestown at Capital Ice Complex.

Eight different players notched goals for the Sabres, with Zach Wilson, Tyler Studant and Karl Lavoie scoring with the man advantage and Connor Rosaasen and Bryton Tomko scoring while Marian was killing off penalties.