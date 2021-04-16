 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two-time defending champion Florida Gulf Coast improves to 2-0 at nationals
0 comments

Two-time defending champion Florida Gulf Coast improves to 2-0 at nationals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Joseph Saraceni recorded a hat trick as two-time defending national champion Florida Gulf Coast won its second straight pool game on Friday at the ACHA Division II national hockey tournament.

The Eagles scored three goals in each of the first two periods, rolling to a 7-2 win over Concordia (Wis.) at Starion Sports Complex. FGCU piled up 45 shots to goal to 22 for the Falcons.

Brandon Beard -- who finished with two goals -- opened the scoring 8:01 into the contest. FGCU added goals 1:31 apart later in the first as Jack Cohen made it 2-0 and Saraceni scored on a power play.

Saraceni scored twice in the second period and Nichloas Panfen added a goal. Beard added a third-period goal.

Connor Doyle and Trenton Sherman scored for Concordia.

Marian, Wis. 8, Jamestown 3

Marian scored three power-play goals and added a pair of shorthanded tallies in evening its tournament record at 1-1 with an 8-3 win over Jamestown at Capital Ice Complex.

Eight different players notched goals for the Sabres, with Zach Wilson, Tyler Studant and Karl Lavoie scoring with the man advantage and Connor Rosaasen and Bryton Tomko scoring while Marian was killing off penalties.

The Sabres scored four consecutive goals in a span of 10:27 in the second to turn a one-goal lead after one into a 6-1 edge. Marian outshot the Jimmies 49-25.

Christian Jamusz, Joshua Hoffman and Christopher Wracker scored for Jamestown, with Wracker’s coming on the power play.

N.C. State 5, Davenport, Mich. 3

Colby Pederson set up Chris Solomon for the game-winning goal, then sealed the win for North Carolina State with an empty-netter with 10 seconds remaining as the Wolfpack improved to 2-0 in pool play with a 5-3 win over Davenport, Mich., at Starion Sports Complex.

North Carolina State’s two late goals came 1:15 apart.

Devin Halko, Ricky Frosch and Riley Johnson added goals for N.C. State.

Arian Starin, Jacob Demeter and Nathan Hartline scored for Davenport, with Hartline evening the game up at 3-3 at 8:54 of the third.

Dakota College-Bottineau 7, East Texas Baptist 2

Joben Smith scored back-to-back power-play goals in the first period, staking the Lumberjacks to a 3-1 lead en route to a 7-3 victory over East Texas Baptist at Capital Ice Complex, the second straight tourney victory over DCB.

Chayse Haberman, Geoffrey Dick, Tanner Clyne, Ryan Patteson and Bubba Strain added goals as DCB outshot ETBU 46-28.

Timothy Zittel and Caleb Goudreau scored for the Tigers.

Liberty, Va. 8, Aurora, Ill. 5

Trevor Granzkow recorded a hat trick and added an assist as Liberty, Va., won its second straight at Starion Sports Complex, 8-5 over Aurora, Ill.

Blake Flanders got the Flames on the board 46 seconds into the contest, and Roman Lamoureux, Justin Barstead and Granzkow scored first-period goals to get Liberty out to an early 4-0 lead.

Granzkow added two more goals in the second period as the Flames built a 7-3 lead after 40 minutes.

Dakota Cyhaniuk finished with 15 saves for Liberty while Michael Buczkowski had 29 stops for Aurora. Sam Weiss and Justin Lebouef had two goals apiece for the Spartans.

Iowa State 3, Williston State 1

The Cyclones opened up a 3-0 lead and went on to post their second straight victory on Friday at Capital Ice Complex, handing Williston State its first setback.

Canyon Brown scored the only goal of the first period and Sam Dorfman and Bryan Watters lit the lamp in the second period to make it 3-0 Iowa State.

Cameron Maycock got the Tetons on the scoreboard in the third period.

Iowa State outshot Williston State 35-15. Devin Naidow stopped 14 of the 15 shots he faced for Iowa State. Tyler Jansen finished with 32 saves for Williston State.

Lindenwood, Mo. 8, Adrian, Mich. 2

Alex Klaesner scored two goals and added an assist and Timothy Marchant scored one goal and assisted on two others as Lindenwood improved to 2-0 in pool play with an 8-2 win over Adrian.

The Lions scored five times in the opening period and added three more in the second to take an 8-0 lead. Klaesner capped the first-period flurry with back-to-back power-play goals 3:59 apart to make it a five-goal lead going to the second.

Michael Errico stopped 15 of the 17 shots he faced for Lindenwood. Connor Sheridan made 30 saves for the Bulldogs. Zach McDonough and Tedrick Tarvis scored for Adrian.

ACHA Division II Hockey Tournament

Friday’s games

Florida Gulf Coast 7, Concordia (Wis.) 2

CU;0;1;1;--;2

FGCU;3;3;1;--;7

First period: 1. FGCU, Brandon Beard (unassisted), 8:01. 2. FGCU, Jack Cohen (Dylan Cantwell, Justin Goldman), 14:15. 3. FGCU, Joseph Saraceni (Beard), 15:46, (pp).

Second period: 4. FGCU, Saraceni (John Laviolette, Philip Lasker), 2:13. 5. CU, Connor Doyle (Trenton Sherman, Nicholas Roberts), 9:45. 6. FGCU, Nichols Panfen (Lasker, Beard), 18:48. 7. FGCU, Saraceni (Wyatt Engelmann, Michael Haskins), 18:57.

Third period: 8. FGCU, Beard (unassisted), 2:59. 9. CW, Sherman (Easton Williams), 11:16.

Goalie saves: CU – Mack Willy 38. FGCU – Ryan Nussbaum 12, Wesley Swanson 8.

Penalties: CU – 4 for 8 minutes. FGCU – 6 for 12 minutes.

Records: CU 0-2, FGCU 2-0.

Marian, Wis. 8, Jamestown 3

UJ;1;1;1;--;3

MU;2;4;2;--;8

First period: 1. MU, DJ Horne (unassisted), 9:34. 2. MU, Zach Wilson (Karl Lavoie, Bryton Tomko), 13:26, (pp). 3. UJ, Christian Jarmusz (unassisted), 15:56.

Second period: 4. MU, Colby Sherlock (unassisted), 1:57. 5. MU, Connor Rosaasen (Tyren Boots), 4:13, (sh). 6. MU, Tomko (Tyler Studant), 5:34, (sh). 7. MU, Dom Pajor (Boots, Jason Vogler), 12:24. 8. UJ, Joshua Hofffman (unassisted), 15:32.

Third period: 9. UJ, Christopher Wracker (Lukas Brockman), 8:22, (pp). 10. MU, Studant (Tomko), 12:40, (pp). 11. MU, Lavoie (Tomko, Studant), 15:00, (pp).

Goalie saves: UJ – James Grosklaus 41. MU – Alex Kruger 22.

Penalties: UJ – 11 for 22 minutes. MU – 9 for 18 minutes.

Records: UJ 0-2, MU 1-1.

North Carolina State 5, Davenport, Mich. 3

DU;0;2;1;--;3

NCSU;1;2;2;--;5

First period: 1. NCSU, Devin Halko (Colby Pederson, Alex Robinson), 12:33.

Second period: 2. DU, Arian Starin (Tyler Majewski), 7:14. 3. NCSU, Ricky Frosch (Riley Johnson, Eric Todd), 13:04. 4. DU, Jacob Demeter (JP Montmarquette), 13:35. 5. NCSU, Johnson (Garrett Auriene), 18:41, (pp).

Third period: 6. DU, Nathan Hartline (Majewski), 8:54. 7. NCSU, Chris Soloman (Pederson), 18:35. 8. NCSU, Pederson (unassisted), 19:50, (en).

Goalie saves: DU – Drake Deering 23, NCSU – Griffin Hunt 32.

Penalties: DU – 5 for 10 minutes, NCSU – 5 for 13 minutes.

Records: DU 0-2, NCSU 2-0.

Dakota College-Bottineau 7, East Texas Baptist 2

ETBU;1;1;0;--;2

DCB;3;2;2;--;7

First period: 1. DCB, Tanner Clyne (Blake Carpenter), 2:34. 2. ETBU, Timothy Zittel (Caleb Goudreau, Ryan Gruszka), 9:47, (pp). 3. DCB, Joben Smith (Zane MacDonald, Geoffrey Dick), 12:53, (pp). 4. DCB, Smith (Phillip Parisien), 18:30, (pp).

Second period: 5. DCB, Ryan Patterson (Chayse Haberman), 9:14. 6. ETBU, Goudreau (Flip Soderstrom, Gruszka), 14:22. 7. DCB, Haberman (Patterson), 16:44.

Third period: 8. DCB, Bubba Strain (unassisted), 4:21. 9. DCB, Dick (Smith), 14:21.

Goalie saves: ETBU – Tyler Fitzgerald 30, Nicholas Bozzuto 9. DCB – Sergei Golin 26.

Penalties: ETBU – 9 for 18 minutes. DCB – 10 for 20 minutes.

Records: ETBU 0-2, DCB 2-0.

Liberty, Va. 8, Aurora, Ill. 5

AU;1;2;2;--;5

LU;4;3;1;--;8

First period: 1. LU, Blake Flanders (Luke McFarlane), 0:46. 2. LU, Roman Lamoureux (Maxx Mitchell), 6:44. 3. LU, Justin Barstead (Jerrell Campbell, Joshua Malin), 7:26. 4. LU, Trevor Granzow (Michael Liederer, Timothy Doe), 16:19. 5. AU, Justin Lebouef (Sam Wiess, Joe Costello), 19:35, (pp).

Second period: 6. LU, Granzow (McFarlane, Niederer), 9:32, (pp). 7. LU, Campbell (John George, Malin), 12:04. 8. AU, Lebouef (Andrew Gattore, Sam Weiss), 14:14. 9. LU, Granzow (Doe), 15:24. 10. AU, Weiss (Lebouef, Brennan Burtar), 19:59.

Third period: 11. AU, Weiss (Lebouef), 2:55. 12. AU, Tim Vant (Kevin Keane), 13:08. 13. LU, George (Granzow), 17:19.

Goalie saves: AU – Michael Buczkowski 29. LU – Dakota Cyhaniuk 15.

Penalties: AU – 3 for 6 minutes. LU – 2 for 4 minutes.

Records: AU 0-2, LU 2-0.

Iowa State 3, Williston State 1

WSC;0;0;1;--;1

ISU;1;2;0;--;3

First period: 1. ISU, Canyon Brown (Peter Meyer, Ryan Hempel), 15:32.

Second period: 2. ISU, Sam Dorfman (Jon Koester), 1:29. 3. ISU, Bryan Watters (Meyer), 9:47.

Third period: 4. WSC, Cameron Maycock (Jake Huska), 0:41.

Goalie saves: WSC – Tyler Jansen 32. ISU – Devin Naidow 14.

Penalties: WSC – 1 for 2 minutes. ISU – 2 for 4 minutes.

Records: WSC 1-1, ISU 2-0.

Lindenwood, Mo. 8, Adrian, Mich. 2

AC;0;1;1;--;2

LU;5;3;0;--;8

First period: 1. LU, Joshua Linn (Dylan Miller), 0:40. 2. LU, Joseph Bresingham (Timothy Marchant, Nick Thorpe), 11:10. 3. LU, Nils Tofilovski (Marchant), 14:45. 4. LU, Alex Klaesner (Ian Precht), 15:35, (pp). 5. LU, Klaesner (Robert Bross, Cameron Seto), 19:54, (pp).

Second period: 6. LU, Joseph Ennis (Linn), 0:45. 7. LU, Bross (Klaesner, Michael Schrader), 1:22. 8. LU, Marchant (unassisted), 6:12, (sh). 9, AC, Zach McDonough (Logan Eggleston, Cole Weber), 17:15, (pp).

Third period: 10. AC, Tedrick Tarvis (Dominick Yamarino), 18:36.

Goalie saves: AC – Connor Sheridan 30. LU – Michael Errico – 15.

Penalties: AC – 3 for 9 minutes. LU – 5 for 10 minutes.

Records: AC 0-2, LU 2-0.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News