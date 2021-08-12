Two NDSU players, one from UND on Senior Bowl Watchlist

In the last NFL draft, 106 of the players selected played in the Senior Bowl, including 36 that went in the first three rounds.

Two North Dakota State football players and one from North Dakota hope to be in the prestigious game next year.

Offensive lineman Cordell Volson and wide receiver Christian Watson from NDSU, and UND offensive lineman Matt Waletzko have been named to the Senior Bowl Watchlist for the upcoming season.

If Volson and Watson were to be chosen, they would become the 11th and 12th Bison to play in the Senior Bowl, which dates back to 1950.

Previous NDSU players selected to the Senior Bowl include wide receiver Stacy Robinson (1985), running back Lamar Gordon (2002), punter Mike Dragosavich (2008), offensive lineman Billy Turner (2014), offensive lineman Joe Haeg (2016), quarterback Carson Wentz (2016), linebacker Nick DeLuca (2018), running back Bruce Anderson (2019) and linebacker Jabril Cox and offensive tackle Dillon Radunz, both of whom played in this year's game.

Cox was selected in the fourth round by the Dallas Cowboys, while Radunz went in the second round to the Tennessee Titans. Among the 10 NDSU Senior Bowl alums, only Dragosavich, DeLuca and Anderson were not drafted.