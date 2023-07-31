Two North Dakota State linemen have been named to the Phil Steele Preseason FCS All-America team.

Eli Mostaert, who missed 12 games last season due to a leg injury, was named to the third team defense as a lineman.

Mostaert, from Lakeville, Minn., has 13 sacks and 17.5 tackles-for-loss in 30 games for the Bison. Mostaert is listed as a senior, but could return for another season in 2024 if he chooses.

Offensive lineman Jalen Sundell was named to the fourth team, but he also missed a large chunk of the 2022 season because of injury. Prior to that, the Maryville, Mo., product started 25 consecutive games at center.

C.J. Siegel, from the University of North Dakota, was named to the third team defense. Siegel, a senior defensive back, has five interceptions in 43 career games for the Fighting Hawks.

Additionally, the Missouri Valley Football Conference announced its preseason teams on Monday.

The Bison had 18 players named, while UND placed 10 on the team.

Sundell, fellow offensive lineman Jake Kubas from Dickinson, and running back TaMerik Williams were named to the first team offense for NDSU.

Eli Mostaert was a first-team pick to the MVFC defense, while punt returner Jayden Price was named to the first team as well. Price also was selected as a third-teamer as a defensive back.

Eli's brother Will Mostaert, a defensive lineman, and fullback Hunter Brozio of NDSU were named to the second team.

Wide receiver Zach Mathis, tight end Joe Stoffel and offensive lineman Brandon Westberg are Bison on the third team offense. Linebacker Nick Kubitz was picked for the third team defense.

The Bison had a pair of fourth-teamers in quarterback Cam Miller and defensive lineman Jake Kava.

The Bison, who lost to South Dakota State in the FCS championship game last season, opens the season at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis against Eastern Washington on Sept. 2.

Leading the way for UND on the MVFC team was Siegel, a first-team pick as a defensive back and kick returner.

Offensive lineman Donny Ventrelli and defensive lineman Ben McNaboe also were named to the first team.

Wide receiver Bo Belquist from New Rockford, N.D., was named to the second team offense.

Quarterback Tommy Schuster, wide receiver Wesley Eliodor and offensive lineman Easton Kilty were named to the third team offense.

Offensive lineman Brayden Bryant and linebacker Wyatt Pedigo were fourth-team selections.

UND opens the season in Grand Forks on Sept. 2 against Drake.