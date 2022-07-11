Twenty past or current UND players in NHL development camps

Twenty current or former University of North Dakota hockey players will participate in NHL development camps this summer.

The 20 players will be spread across 13 different teams, including two with the Minnesota Wild -- goalie Hobie Hedquist and forward Mark Senden.

NHL development camps are for both drafted prospects and a select number of undrafted invitees.

At developmental camps, no roster spots are at stake. It's viewed as opportunity for teams to look at current players as well as future prospects.

Of the 20 UND players expected to participate in the camps, 14 will suit up for the Fighting Hawks this upcoming season.

Seven teams will have two UND players, including the Boston Bruins (Reise Gaber and Jake Schmaltz, both forwards), Philadelphia Flyers (Gavin Hain and Owen McLaughlin, both forwards), forwards Louis Jamernik and Grant Mismash with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Connor Ford (forward) and Abram Weibe (defenseman) with the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals (Ethan Frisch and Brent Johnson) both defensemen.

Mismash was recently involved in a trade which sent two-time All-Star defenseman Ryan McDonagh, a native of St. Paul, Minn., from Tampa Bay to Nashville.

Jake Sanderson, the fifth overall pick in the 2020 draft by Ottawa, will be in Senators' camp ahead of his first pro campaign.

Defenseman Chris Jandric (Arizona), forward Matteo Costantini (Buffalo), forward Jackson Blake (Carolina), forward Ben Strinden (Nashville) and forward Judd Caulfield (Pittsburgh) also are scheduled to participate in developmental camps.

Jandric, Hain, Frisch, Moore, Gaber, Costantini, Senden, Jamernik, Wiebe, Blake, James, McLaughlin, Strinden and Hedquist are expected to suit up for UND in the fall.

The Fighting Hawks start the season with an exhibition game in Grand Forks against Manitoba on Oct 1. The first official games are the following weekend with a doubleheader at home against Holy Cross, Oct. 7-8.