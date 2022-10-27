Tie(breakers) put Mary in Northern Sun playoffs

The University of Mary's women's soccer team entered Thursday's game against Minot State at the Community Bowl knowing that a win would seal a trip to the playoffs and a tie would mean waiting on tiebreakers to pan out.

The Marauders decided to make life difficult on themselves, tying the Beavers 0-0 and having to wait for confirmation before knowing their trip to the 2022 Northern Sun playoff tournament was secure.

"Minot is a good team," Mary head coach Sarah Cook said. "We defended well and had opportunities to win the game. It was a great night, and that's all we can ask for. We'll wait and see how things go."

Had Mary managed to emerge from the Minot State game with a win, the two teams likely would have met again on Minot State's turf in a few days for the first round of the playoffs.

With the tie, plus a Northern State and Winona State win and a Minnesota-Duluth loss, the Marauders fell into the seventh seed.

"Anytime you can get yourself into the tournament, you have a chance to win," Cook said. "That's what we were hoping for, that's what we were playing for."

It was a chippy contest between the in-state rivals; the teams combined for 16 fouls and the Marauders were shown three yellow cards.

None of it was enough for either team to break through their opponent's defense.

"There's a lot of respect (between us and Minot State)," Cook said. "They're a good team, and you want to show up in a game like this. We had a great crowd and with it being an in-state rival, there's a little more meaning behind it."

Mary goalie Madisyn Waltman made five saves and Minot goalie Maddie Kindred stopped three Marauder shots.

Just four corner kicks occurred in the game (three for Minot State, one for Mary), all of them coming in the first half, keeping the scoring chances in the second half to counters and free kick opportunities.

"Madisyn made some big saves in big-time moments," Cook said. "Our forwards got themselves opportunities, so each team had quality opportunities and quality stops."

The tie puts Mary at 11 defensive shutouts on the season, three more than last season.

Now that stingy defense will need to be at its best on Monday, as the Marauders will rematch with the No. 2 seed in this year's tournament, Bemidji State, who beat Mary 2-0 in Bismarck last Friday.

Mary's quarterfinal game is expected to start around 5 p.m.

"Any time you get 10 wins on the season, it's a pretty good year," Cook said. "Now we just wait for the next step. (Bemidji State) is a great team, and the first round is when you're healthiest, so playing a tough team is fine and it gives you a chance to go on to the next round."

Elsewhere in the Northern Sun, Minnesota State-Mankato enters the tournament as the top seed and will face Concordia-St. Paul, which lost in tiebreakers to both Mary and Winona State for the final playoff seed.

No. 3 Augustana will tangle with Winona State, which edged out Mary on tiebreakers for the No. 6 seed, and Minot State and Northern State will play in Minot.

Minnesota-Duluth was kept out of the playoffs thanks to a 2-0 loss to St. Cloud.

This year's playoff standings were a little different than in previous years, what with the Northern Sun ending regular-season overtime periods, but Cook is pleased with how things shook out.

"Making the playoffs is the goal," Cook said. "The NCAA had a rule change this year of no overtime, which made a significant impact on results and the standings. This year's team upheld the legacy of last year's team.

"Our senior class has made the tournament every year they have played, which is a remarkable legacy they have put together for the program."