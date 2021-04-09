Three UND hockey players named All-Americans, Kawaguchi earns CLASS award

Jordan Kawaguchi continues to clean up in the awards department for his career at UND.
Kawaguchi, who is currently playing for the Dallas Stars' AHL team, was named the University of North Dakota's first winner of the Senior CLASS Award. To be eligible for the honor, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence -- classroom, community, character and competition.
CLASS is an acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement Staying in School.
Voting for the award is done by a nation-wide panel of hockey coaches, media representatives, and fans.
In his career, the Abbotsford, British Columbia native scored 242 points in 213 games, including 120 goals.
"You would have to go long and far to find student-athletes who have made the type of impact throughout the course of their careers that Jordan Kawaguchi has," said UND head coach Brad Berry. "He is mindful and thoughtful of others before himself, which is what a great leader is."
In his senior season, Kawaguchi captained UND to a 22-6-1 record and NCHC regular season and tournament titles. He scored 10 goals and had 26 assists.
Kawaguchi also was named as an All-American on Friday for the second consecutive season.
UND players joining Kawaguchi on the All-American team were fellow forward Shane Pinto and defenseman Matt Kiersted.
Pinto, who was a Hobey Baker finalist, was named to the first team after scoring 15 goals. In two seasons with the Fighting Hawks, Pinto totaled 60 points in 61 games. He signed a contract with the Ottawa Senators after the season ended. Ottawa drafted Pinto with the first pick of the second round in the 2019 NHL draft. He's expected to debut for the Senators soon.
Kiersted has already logged ice time for the NHL's Florida Panthers since UND's season ended. He earned All-American honors after totaling 22 points. He anchored the Fighting Hawks' top defensive pairing.
Kiersted became the 105th UND alum to play in the NHL.
CAULFIELD WINS HOBEY BAKER AWARD
Wisconsin's Cole Caulfield was named the 2021 Hobey Baker Award winner on Friday night.
Caulfield, a first-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens in the 2019 NHL draft out of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, led the NCAA with 30 goals in helping Wisconsin to a No. 1 seed. He also had 52 assists.
Caulfield beat out Pinto and Minnesota State-Mankato goalie Dryden McKay for the award.
Caulfield was scheduled to play his first game for Montreal's AHL team Friday night.