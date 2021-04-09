Three UND hockey players named All-Americans, Kawaguchi earns CLASS award

Jordan Kawaguchi continues to clean up in the awards department for his career at UND.

Kawaguchi, who is currently playing for the Dallas Stars' AHL team, was named the University of North Dakota's first winner of the Senior CLASS Award. To be eligible for the honor, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence -- classroom, community, character and competition.

CLASS is an acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement Staying in School.

Voting for the award is done by a nation-wide panel of hockey coaches, media representatives, and fans.

In his career, the Abbotsford, British Columbia native scored 242 points in 213 games, including 120 goals.

"You would have to go long and far to find student-athletes who have made the type of impact throughout the course of their careers that Jordan Kawaguchi has," said UND head coach Brad Berry. "He is mindful and thoughtful of others before himself, which is what a great leader is."

In his senior season, Kawaguchi captained UND to a 22-6-1 record and NCHC regular season and tournament titles. He scored 10 goals and had 26 assists.