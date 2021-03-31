Three UND hockey players earn honors

Three University of North Dakota hockey players were named to the all-College Hockey News teams announced on Wednesday.
Sophomore forward Shane Pinto and senior defenseman Matt Kiersted were selected to the six-member first team with senior forward Jordan Kawaguchi on the second team.
The three helped UND to a 22-6-1 season, a repeat as National Collegiate Hockey Conference regular-season champion and an NCHC Frozen Faceoff title. North Dakota was the No. 1 overall seed for the national tournament, falling 3-2 in five overtimes to conference rival Minnesota-Duluth in the regional final.
Pinto is a finalist for the Hobey Baker award and won NCHC player of the year, forward of the year and defensive forward of the year honors. In two seasons at UND, the Franklin Square, N.Y., product has scored 31 goals and 29 assists for 60 points in 61 games. He led the NCHC and ranked seventh in the NCAA with 15 goals this season. He had 12 multi-point games and assisted on both extra-attacker goals late in the regional final as UND rallied to send the game into OT.
Kiersted finished his senior season with 22 points (3 goals, 19 assists). His 19 assists were tied for second-most in the nation among defensemen. He ranked second in the NCHC and was in the top 10 nationally with 52 blocked shots. The Elk River, Minn., product had 77 points (20 goals, 57 assist) in his UND career.
Kawaguchi, a Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalist last season, was named to the all-CHN team for the second straight season. The Abbotsford, B.C., native led North Dakota in scoring for the third consecutive season, the first UND player to do so since Greg Johnson in 1991-93. He scored 10 goals and added 26 assists this season, the fourth-highest total in Division I. He scored a school-record five overtime goals, two this season. He scored nine points in five playoff games this year.
On Wednesday, Kawaguchi signed a one-year entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars. He will report to the Texas Stars of the AHL for the remainder of the season.