Three UND hockey players earn honors

Three University of North Dakota hockey players were named to the all-College Hockey News teams announced on Wednesday.

Sophomore forward Shane Pinto and senior defenseman Matt Kiersted were selected to the six-member first team with senior forward Jordan Kawaguchi on the second team.

The three helped UND to a 22-6-1 season, a repeat as National Collegiate Hockey Conference regular-season champion and an NCHC Frozen Faceoff title. North Dakota was the No. 1 overall seed for the national tournament, falling 3-2 in five overtimes to conference rival Minnesota-Duluth in the regional final.

Pinto is a finalist for the Hobey Baker award and won NCHC player of the year, forward of the year and defensive forward of the year honors. In two seasons at UND, the Franklin Square, N.Y., product has scored 31 goals and 29 assists for 60 points in 61 games. He led the NCHC and ranked seventh in the NCAA with 15 goals this season. He had 12 multi-point games and assisted on both extra-attacker goals late in the regional final as UND rallied to send the game into OT.