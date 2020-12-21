Thomas gets chance to play college football closer to home with FCS power Bison

It will be the third stop in Thomas' college career. It began at the University of Mary, but he transferred to Mankato after his freshman year.

"It's been a journey for sure," he said. "Mankato is a great program. I have a lot of respect for them. They did a lot for me."

Thomas has already graduated from Mankato with a degree in business management and human resources. He plans to tack on another minor at NDSU when he heads for Fargo after the holiday break.

"Right now it's just training and working out," said Thomas, who goes 6-foot-4, 255 pounds. "In January, we basically start out in football camp getting ready for the season."

At NDSU, he'll be on the same campus as his sister Whitney, a former three-sport standout at Legacy High School.

"We have a really good relationship," said Brayden. "We always wanted to go to the same university, so that's another cool thing."

Thomas, a defensive end, hopes to compete for playing time right away, but knows competition will be fierce as the Bison chase their ninth FCS championship in the last 10 years. NDSU will play eight Missouri Valley Football Conference games before the 16-team playoffs begin April 21.

"Obviously, I'm going into a great program that has a ton of talent," Thomas said. "My goal is to play, but I know I have to earn my spot."

