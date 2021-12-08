Third-period barrage leads Marauders to 7-2 win over Williston State

The University of Mary hadn't had a regulation win since beating Dakota College-Bottineau in Dickinson on the final Saturday in November.

In their final home game until late January, the Marauders survived a shaky second period against Williston, and got a third-period hat trick from Seth Cushing, as part of a five-goal third period, to get back in the win column 7-2 Wednesday night in Mandan.

"We persevered," head coach Dan Huntley said. "Offensively, things were going our way, other than goal-scoring."

As in their first matchup against Williston State this year, which U-Mary won 6-0, the Marauders got off to a quick start. They were pressuring Tetons goalie Austyn Melin right from the get-go, aided by a power-play opportunity not even two minutes in.

For all their efforts, U-Mary was held off the score sheet for much of the first period. It took the second true power play of the first period for the Marauders to strike twine.

Several in-tight chances by defenseman Johnny Witzke eventually caromed off Melin and found Zach Garrett, who hammered a slapshot into the top of the net with 49 seconds remaining in the man advantage.

"We got two goals in the first period, which is something we don't normally do," Huntley said. "We're a slow-starting team, because our guys sit back a little bit and let the tempo take care of it, but when they turn it on, they can go. That comes from all of our guys, from our defensemen on up."

Isaiah Thomas and Alex Flicek ensured the Marauders weren't done scoring in the period. After the teams traded penalties six seconds apart to level the playing field at four skaters a side, Thomas hit Flicek with a pass after keeping a Williston State clearing attempt in the offensive zone and Flicek beat Melin high from a very sharp angle.

On the other end of the ice, U-Mary goalie Conan Hayton finished one of the quietest periods a U-Mary goalie has had this season, turning aside just a single shot by the Tetons. That single shot was highly representative of how tilted the ice was in U-Mary's favor.

"When we're not facing the top teams, you have to go from the get-go," Huntley said. "When we get to those good teams, we struggle a little bit, and then we have a shorter time to get ourselves going."

Shots came easily for the Marauders in the second period, 16 in all, but goals did not.

"We weren't connecting on passes and were getting a little down on ourselves," Cushing said. "The puck was bouncing around and there was a little snow on the ice. Dan was just telling us that goals were going to come, and eventually they did."

As so often happens when a team fails to capitalize on many opportunities, Williston State took advantage and made it a one-goal game on a shot by forward Jackson Dodds that either fooled Hayton, deflected off another player, or both.

"I talked to the team after the first period, that we were one shot away on their part from a 2-1 game, and the next thing you know, it's a 2-1 game," Huntley said. "I made a change in the third period, I switched our second and third centers, Scanlon and Flicek.

"I'm not a guy who changes lines often, but our lines were stagnant and I thought Cushing and Thomas needed a boost because something wasn't working."

The lineup change worked wonders. Cushing, who could easily have had a number of assists and goals before, finally managed to put the right shot in the right place and found the back of the net 1:37 into the third period to restore U-Mary's two-goal lead.

After additional pressure on both ends of the ice and a successful Marauders penalty kill, a shot from the point by Marshall Tschida slithered through a seemingly non-existent gap in Melin's arm to give U-Mary its first three-goal lead of the night.

"Our line got after it and exploded in that third period," Cushing said. "We made a change in our lines in that third period and it seemed to pay off."

It appeared as though Williston State would stick with Melin, but Cushing forced a change of heart when, five seconds after Riley Scanlon won the face-off following Tschida's goal, he put U-Mary's fifth goal of the night right over Melin's blocker.

"We just have to be strong on our stick," Cushing said. "We missed the net a few times, missed a couple passes, the little things and inches here and there we have to work on."

A second set of coincidental minors gave the teams a second round of four-on-four play, and each made the most of it. Williston State struck first, cutting U-Mary's lead to 5-2 with a shot that got past Hayton in a hurry. Flicek answered the Tetons goal with his second of the night, as he took a pass from behind Williston State's net in the slot and fired home U-Mary's sixth goal.

"Our power play was a little dicey tonight," Cushing said. "We don't want to live by our penalty kill, we want to play five-on-five hockey and beat teams that way, or five-on-four for us. We have to focus on moving the puck quickly and make plays when they're there."

Cushing's goal to complete his hat trick came shortly after a face-off in Williston State's end, and after a few chances by the Marauders failed to click, the puck drifted to the side of Williston State's net and he did what he does best.

"Defense played well, goaltending was fine," Huntley said. "This was a game we should have won. We were faster and stronger, and we just had more offensive ability than they do. They have some guys out, which hurts them, but we're where we are, and we're hoping to be the top-ranked team in the west."

When all was said and done, Cushing finished his fourth game with a hat trick as a member of the Marauders with three goals and an assist on Tschida's goal at the start of the third.

"Tonight was pretty memorable, with the Teddy Bear Toss and the new jersey that someone will get to buy," Cushing said. "You just have to praise your teammates for passing the puck to you and I was just in the right spot to score a couple times tonight."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0