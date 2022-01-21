There power-play goals lift Broncos past UND

Success with the man advantage helped Western Michigan break through against North Dakota.

Three power-play goals – two of them by Ronnie Attard – helped the No. 4/3 ranked Broncos win the opening game of a weekend series against league-leading UND on Friday night. North Dakota, which came into the game ranked No. 9/10, had won 11 times in 14 games in Kalamazoo, the last on Dec. 6-7, 2019, when they swept the host team.

North Dakota leads the all-time series against Western Michigan 25-8.

But it was the Broncos’ night on Friday at Lawson Ice Arena.

Western Michigan took the lead late in the first period, taking advantage of a North Dakota penalty.

With Cooper Moore in the box for two minutes for holding, Attard scored a power-play tally at 15:17. Max Sasson and Josh Passolt picked up assists and the Broncos led 1-0.

UND evened it up just in front of the first intermission. Judd Caulfield scored his fourth of the season on a breakaway, assisted by Matteo Costantini at 19:37.

Hugh Larkin’s first goal of the season put Western Michigan back in front at 15:17 of the second, assisted by Attard and Tim Washe.

Western Michigan made it a two-goal lead at 14:02 of the third as Attard scored his second power-play goal of the game and seventh of the season to make it 3-1 Broncos.

Jake Sanderson nearly cut the lead in half, but Riese Gaber was called for cross checking, giving Western Michigan another chance with the man advantage. Passolt cashed in, scoring his third of the season at 15:33 and giving the Broncos a 4-1 advantage.

Attard finished with two goals and an assist. Passolt had a goal and two assists and Brandon Bussi made 34 saves for Western Michigan (15-5-0, 7-4-0 NCHC).

Zach Driscoll stopped 19 shots for UND (13-9-0, 8-3-0 NCHC).

The two teams meet again on Saturday night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0