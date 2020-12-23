Tharaldsen turns his 2020 COVID-19 story into a success

Sports has produced many unique stories to 2020, often times with a disappointing end.
Jon Tharaldsen, a 2015 graduate of Bismarck High, has his story, but with a happy ending.
Set to compete for a national championship in the shot put for the University of Minnesota last March, it all came to a screeching halt because of COVID-19.
Tharaldsen was in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in March completing final preparations for the NCAA Division I national indoor meet. Owner of the fourth-best mark in the country – 67 feet, 3 1/4 inches – his hopes were high.
“I’d had a really good week of practice, probably the best of my life. I was super excited for the meet,” he said. “We’re in Albuquerque getting out of the van to go to the last practice before the meet. We’re literally 24 hours from competing. Then in the span of about 20 minutes, we find out the meet is canceled and then the whole outdoor season also was canceled.
“A lot of people have lost a lot more than a track meet, but in that moment, you go from this extreme high to an extreme low. It just all happened so fast. It did kind of leave your head spinning.”
Tharaldsen, who ranks second all-time in the shot put (67-3.25) in the storied University of Minnesota track and field program, was not about to sulk, however.
“Directly after it you just try to regroup and remain positive. My coaches felt confident that the NCAA would give the benefit of the doubt in terms of eligibility so we should plan accordingly,” Tharaldsen said. “So for me, I just kind of went into offseason mode. I took a little bit of time to rest and recover, but then started lifting and training for next season in hopes that I would have one.”
Then came another hurdle.
Minnesota was facing significant scholarship issues directly affecting sixth-year college athletes like Tharaldsen. With his degree in kinesiology already complete, he entered the NCAA’s transfer portal in search of another opportunity.
"Not highly sought after” coming out of Bismarck High, he said, Tharaldsen was quickly contacted by a handful of D-I programs. After narrowing his list down to a couple of schools, the University of Georgia of the SEC won out due to its successful track program and the academic opportunities offered by the Athens-based school.
“It was an interesting process to go through, just being older and more mature,” the 23-year-old said. “I was really fortunate to have some great opportunities, but what Georgia offered from the track side and academically with its master’s program, it really jumped out.”
Tharaldsen recently completed the first semester in the Sport Management Master’s degree program at UGA.
“It’s been great. It’s really opened my eyes to the business side of the sports world,” he said. “It’s been a great fit for me both on the athletic side and the academic side. It’s ended up working out really well.”
Tharaldsen has always excelled in the classroom. He earned All-Big Ten academic honors three times at Minnesota, that after being valedictorian at BHS.
“To me the two have always worked in tandem,” he said. “If I’m slacking in one area, if affects the other, so I’ve always tried to push myself to make sure I’m staying on top of both.”
Getting a taste of the fever SEC fans have for sports has been a unique experience.
“Minnesota was great. I loved my time there, but from a sports standpoint you have the Timberwolves, the Vikings, the Twins, the Wild … there’s just so much going on,” Tharaldsen said. “Down here, they live and breathe University of Georgia athletics. Obviously, everyone knows about the football program and how great it is, but it’s everything. People are always talking about UGA sports. It’s really cool. It's a great place to be."
Tharaldsen has just one season of outdoor track eligibility remaining, but assuming there is an indoor season, he should be able to compete unattached in a few indoor meets. From there, the outdoor season is scheduled to begin March 19 in Atlanta. Meets in Raleigh, North Carolina, Athens, College Station, Texas and Jacksonville, Florida, lead up to outdoor nationals at Oregon’s famed Hayward Field in Eugene.
Tharaldsen called 2021 a “transition year.” A strong season could lead to opportunities at the U.S. Championships and potentially the US Olympic Trials, pandemic-conditions pending, of course.
“I don’t really know what I’m going to get from the outdoor season yet, nobody does. But the idea is hopefully I would throw well enough to convince myself of track and field outside of college,” he said. “I do have another year to complete my master’s degree, so hypothetically, I could use that one year to train post-collegiately.
“Ideally, that’s what would happen, but so many things have happened just in the last year, it’s tough to say what will happen next week, let alone next year.”
Tharaldsen is back in Bismarck now, which is nothing out of the ordinary. Last summer, he returned to his roots to help coach camps at Wachter Middle School.
“I just remember when Dexter Werner and Esley Thorton would come back to summer camps and I just thought that was so cool. And then you’d hear names like Weston Dressler and Greg Eslinger, two more BHS guys that went on to do amazing things,” Tharaldsen said. “Seeing what they did you thought, ‘Hey, maybe we can do something like that.’
“So it was just cool that my old coaches wanted to have me come back, work with the kids, reminisce about old times. … It was a lot of fun. It’s always good to come home.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com