Tharaldsen turns his 2020 COVID-19 story into a success

Tharaldsen called 2021 a “transition year.” A strong season could lead to opportunities at the U.S. Championships and potentially the US Olympic Trials, pandemic-conditions pending, of course.

“I don’t really know what I’m going to get from the outdoor season yet, nobody does. But the idea is hopefully I would throw well enough to convince myself of track and field outside of college,” he said. “I do have another year to complete my master’s degree, so hypothetically, I could use that one year to train post-collegiately.

“Ideally, that’s what would happen, but so many things have happened just in the last year, it’s tough to say what will happen next week, let alone next year.”

Tharaldsen is back in Bismarck now, which is nothing out of the ordinary. Last summer, he returned to his roots to help coach camps at Wachter Middle School.

“I just remember when Dexter Werner and Esley Thorton would come back to summer camps and I just thought that was so cool. And then you’d hear names like Weston Dressler and Greg Eslinger, two more BHS guys that went on to do amazing things,” Tharaldsen said. “Seeing what they did you thought, ‘Hey, maybe we can do something like that.’

“So it was just cool that my old coaches wanted to have me come back, work with the kids, reminisce about old times. … It was a lot of fun. It’s always good to come home.”

