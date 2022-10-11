Sweeps have become standard for BSC

Sweeps have become the standard for Bismarck State College's volleyball team this season.

NDSCS, one of only two teams to beat the Mystics, became the latest to lose 3-0 to BSC on Monday night.

The Mystics, ranked 15th in the latest NJCAA Division II poll, have won 12 straight matches, the last eight by sweep. In fact, BSC has not dropped a set since Sept. 17 — that's 27 set wins in a row.

BSC head coach Kyle Kuether doesn't worry about such things, rather how his team is playing, which obviously, is quite well.

"I'm pleased with the effort and the wins. The other stuff, we don't really worry about too much," he said. "We try to stay in a day-to-day approach. (Monday) it was Wahpeton. Today was practice. (Wednesday) is Lake Region. We try to keep our focus on what is in front of us and our players have done a really good job with that too."

Monday's match was a big one and figured to be competitive. Not that it was a blowout, but NDSCS didn't get over 21 in any of the three sets. The Wildcats came into the match 17-2 overall.

"It was a good match. I thought we brought a lot of energy and I was really happy with the stuff we had worked on in practice, the girls did a good job of carrying that over into the match," Kuether said. "Wahpeton is a very good team. To win the way we did, it was a very good performance by our team."

Of the Mystics' 24 wins, 17 finished 3-0. It's not because they're relying on one, two or even three players, either.

"One of our recruiting goals is to recruit players that can do multiple things so that we don't get stuck in any certain rotation or end up becoming a one-player offense or anything like that," Kuether said. "We try to look for girls that can hit on the outside pin, the right-side pin, play good defense, all of that stuff. Just being well-rounded and we've been fortunate to find players capable of doing that."

Sophomore Reile Payne has a team-best 269 kills, but five players have 100 or more kills.

Jenna Rust has assumed a larger role this season and has excelled, pounding 197 kills with a .353 hitting percentage.

“We’re happy with all the sophomores. From last year to this year Jenna Rust has really become a core part of our offense,” Kuether said. “I wouldn’t say surprised, because we saw big leaps this spring, but just very pleased with how she’s played.”

Paige McAllister, a freshman from Fargo, got high marks from Kuether. McAllister has 172 kills. Morgan Wheeler has 154 and Greta Gibson 107.

Camaryn Beasley, a Legacy High product, runs the offense to a T.

“Cam is definitely an amazing setter, she’s like a general in how she runs our offense, but the leadership she brings is also so important for us,” Kuether said. “She makes our hitters more confident. She’s very smart when it comes to strategy. It is a lot like having a player-coach out there.”

The Mystics also excel defensively. They have nearly 400 more digs than their opponents. St. Mary’s grad Eden Schlinger leads the way with 558. Payne and Beasley are over 200 and Wheeler is close.

McAlister has 75 total blocks. Rust has 61.

About the only thing the Mystics don't have much of is high-intensity matches. With so many blowout wins, Kuether is interested to see how his team responds when things get tight. But, that might not come until the postseason.

"When a team has those three, four and five-point runs, like Wahpeton did against us Monday, how do we respond to that? I don't want to make it sound like there's a downside to winning 3-0, but you can't really simulate those high-pressure moments in practice," Kuether said. "I think it speaks well to our girls in that, they've done a really good job of maintaining focus and respecting every opponent. They don't really look ahead.

"It's a fun group to coach. They set a high bar for themselves and it's been really enjoyable to watch them compete consistently at a high level."