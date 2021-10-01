Sullivan, Marauders blank Upper Iowa, remain unbeaten in NSIC play

Maureen Sullivan scored one goal and assisted on the other as the University of Mary used a strong second half to post a 2-0 win over Upper Iowa on Friday.

The Marauders made good use of some halftime adjustments to post a victory in their Northern Sun home opener at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.

“Just more patience, to develop and build a little bit more,” Marauders coach Sarah Cook said. “We were caught off-guard that they were taking away some of our options that we normally build through in the first half. The second half was about widening it out a bit more in the midfield, adjusting to that and being patient.

“And then just building on the grit. Mo’s grit on that goal was phenomenal. And it rallied the energy.”

The Marauders got on the scoreboard at 59:22 as Sullivan put the ball in the lower left corner of the net, past Upper Iowa goalkeeper Natalie Rudrud, who had stopped the initial shot by Samantha Guzman.

“We’ve been working on the re-service of a corner kick and bunkering it in and sealing it in and I thought that they did a great job,” Cook said. “Sam got on the end of it again and Mo was just hunting for a goal.”