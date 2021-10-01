Sullivan, Marauders blank Upper Iowa, remain unbeaten in NSIC play

Maureen Sullivan scored one goal and assisted on the other as the University of Mary used a strong second half to post a 2-0 win over Upper Iowa on Friday.
The Marauders made good use of some halftime adjustments to post a victory in their Northern Sun home opener at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.
“Just more patience, to develop and build a little bit more,” Marauders coach Sarah Cook said. “We were caught off-guard that they were taking away some of our options that we normally build through in the first half. The second half was about widening it out a bit more in the midfield, adjusting to that and being patient.
“And then just building on the grit. Mo’s grit on that goal was phenomenal. And it rallied the energy.”
The Marauders got on the scoreboard at 59:22 as Sullivan put the ball in the lower left corner of the net, past Upper Iowa goalkeeper Natalie Rudrud, who had stopped the initial shot by Samantha Guzman.
“We’ve been working on the re-service of a corner kick and bunkering it in and sealing it in and I thought that they did a great job,” Cook said. “Sam got on the end of it again and Mo was just hunting for a goal.”
“Coach always talks about how the game has two halves so a lot of things we wanted to fix from the first half and one of them was energy,” said Sullivan, a senior from Chisago City, Minn. “One of the things we focus on as a team is having grit and we really brought that the second half. We were able to get in behind their back line and make some changes and we were able to get it in.
“I knew we had it. I saw Sam get in behind the back line and I was just in the right place at the right time.”
Just six minutes and 52 seconds later, U-Mary struck again. Brianna Ramey scored in the lower left off an assist from Sullivan.
“I could see my teammates were in the box so I let her rip and Bri was there to finish it,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan helped spark the Marauders with her two big plays.
“She showed up today,” Cook said. “She struggled with injury a little bit early on in the season and she’s finding her form.”
Cook was confident that her team would find a way in the second half.
“I have faith in how we defend and know that we will be able to organize well. It’s about not losing our composure and going forward,” she said.
Madisyn Waltman made three saves in shutting out the Peacocks. Rudrud finished with three saves for Upper Iowa.
The Marauders won their fourth straight game as they opened a four-game home stand.
“It’s great to be home for three more,” Cook said. “We appreciate all the support and we’re working to continue.”
The Marauders (5-1-2, 4-0-1 NSIC) host Winona State on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Bowl. The Peacocks (5-2 3-2 NSIC) travel to Minot State on Sunday.