Strength vs. strength when Sam Houston hosts NDSU

Something will have to give Sunday in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs in Huntsville, Texas.

North Dakota State relies almost exclusively on running the football, while Sam Houston is second-best when it comes to stopping the run.

The Bison average nearly 230 yards per game on the ground, while the Bearkats allow less than 60. Despite his team's stingy stats, K.C. Keeler, head coach of 7-0 Sam Houston, said NDSU's rushing attack is a unique challenge.

"I'll put the skill guys in our league up against anybody in the country, but when it comes to the guys up front, offensive and defensive linemen, NDSU is a different animal," Keeler said. "We don't have offensive lines like this in our league."

Sam Houston is 1-5 against NDSU all-time. With that in mind, the Bearkats have gone about recruiting differently.

"We're built to try to match up with what we'll see against North Dakota State," Keeler said.

Sam Houston, which has dropped the "State" in its name, hosts NDSU on Sunday at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. The winner advances to the semifinals.

Matt Entz, NDSU head coach, said Sam Houston has accomplished its mission in the trenches.