St. Mary's grad Ethan Birbaum gets two more chances to play at the Bowl ... for Jamestown

Ethan Birnbaum didn’t expect to be playing football at the Bowl again.

But, with construction underway on the new shared football field in Jamestown, that’s exactly where the former St. Mary’s Saint will be on Saturday.

Birnbaum, a 6-foot-5, 325-pound junior, is in his second season as the starting right tackle for the University of Jamestown football team. With shovels in the ground at Greeno Field, the Jimmies had to find somewhere to play their last two home games of the season. That place ended up being in Bismarck at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.

“No, I never thought anything like this would happen,” said Birnbaum, who played all his high school home games at the Bowl for the Saints. “When coach (Brian Mistro) first mentioned a few spots where the games might be, Bismarck wasn’t one of them. When it ended up working out this way, it was exciting. The Bowl is a super nice place to play.”

The Jimmies’ next two games will be at the Bowl, beginning Saturday against Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.). The following week (Nov. 21), Doane (Neb.) will be in Bismarck. Kickoff for both games is 1 p.m.