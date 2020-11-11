St. Mary's grad Ethan Birbaum gets two more chances to play at the Bowl ... for Jamestown

Ethan Birnbaum didn’t expect to be playing football at the Bowl again.
But, with construction underway on the new shared football field in Jamestown, that’s exactly where the former St. Mary’s Saint will be on Saturday.
Birnbaum, a 6-foot-5, 325-pound junior, is in his second season as the starting right tackle for the University of Jamestown football team. With shovels in the ground at Greeno Field, the Jimmies had to find somewhere to play their last two home games of the season. That place ended up being in Bismarck at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.
“No, I never thought anything like this would happen,” said Birnbaum, who played all his high school home games at the Bowl for the Saints. “When coach (Brian Mistro) first mentioned a few spots where the games might be, Bismarck wasn’t one of them. When it ended up working out this way, it was exciting. The Bowl is a super nice place to play.”
The Jimmies’ next two games will be at the Bowl, beginning Saturday against Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.). The following week (Nov. 21), Doane (Neb.) will be in Bismarck. Kickoff for both games is 1 p.m.
“The wind is always a contributing factor at the Bowl. In a sense it’s similar to what we have here,” Birnbaum said. “It was a unique situation with the renovations going on here. I think as a team we’re just happy we get to play somewhere.”
The Jimmies (1-5) are coming off their first win of the season, a 17-10 road victory over Briar Cliff. The next two games against Dakota Wesleyan (2-5) and Doane (2-5) also represent winnable opportunities in the always-difficult Great Plains Athletic Conference. The GPAC is home to the reigning NAIA champions -- Morningside, Iowa. Northwestern (Iowa), Jamestown’s final opponent of the season, also is a perennial national contender.
Birnbaum said Saturday’s victory represented more than putting a 1 in the win column.
“At the end of the game, that was the most connected I’ve ever felt with a team and my teammates,” Birnbaum said. “It was the best game we’ve had offensively and defensively, even with a bunch of injuries to our running backs and wide receivers like we had, we still found a way to push through and get the win.”
Birnbaum said positive strides are being made under second-year head coach Brian Mistro. He said it starts with increased retention of players who begin their careers in Jamestown and stick it out.
“My freshman year, we started out with 54 guys and now there are currently only seven of us left,” he said. “This year, we brought in 80 freshmen and there are still 60-something that are here.
“Coach (Mistro) has a great vision for the program and he's sticking to it. I think the future is really bright.”
That includes the academic endeavors of the Jimmie athletes, who represent a commanding percentage of students on campus.
“About 90 percent of the school are athletes. Our teachers are super flexible and accommodating to what we need, both from an athletic standpoint and academically,” said Birnbaum, a mechanical engineering major. “It’s definitely a combination of what our coaches, advisors and teachers set up for us. There’s a good path for success.”
Engineering clearly is the in Birnbaum blood. Ethan’s brother Chris, who graduated last spring from St. Mary’s, also is studying engineering. However, he’s doing it nearly 2,000 miles away at the Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Fla. There’s been an adjustment for Chris, Ethan said, particularly with the weather.
“He wanted to get out of state and do his own thing,” Ethan said. “He calls my dad (Greg) and complains about how hot and humid it is down there. My dad’s just like, ‘Come on, it’s Florida. What’d you expect?’”
