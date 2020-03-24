St. Mary's Kuether hired as head volleyball coach at BSC

Kuether inherits a team coming off one of its best seasons ever, one that produced a 2-2 record at the national tournament. It did so with a roster that was heavily local.

“The majority of the girls are from the area and we know them through talking to them and we know their game through scouting,” Kuether said. “I think it will be fun to coach them rather than coach against them.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has kept Kuether from getting the jump he had hoped for on the different rules and regulations.

“Everything is just kind of rolling so I really haven’t had time to think,” Kuether said. “We were eager to get started.”

Kuether spent the last nine years at St. Mary’s, the last five as head coach. Prior to that, he coached one season at Fargo North as a volunteer assistant.

He normally would have until April 30 to work with his team. Now, he’ll probably have a few discussions with Walsh.

“I talk to Jeni a lot. She’s someone that I, as a high school coach, could go to with issues or questions,” Kuether said. “She’d be one of the first persons I’d text. She’s given me a lot of good advice.”

And she’s set a high standard for Kuether to follow.