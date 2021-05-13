St. Cloud State rallies past Marauders in NSIC tournament opener

St. Cloud State tied it in the seventh and went ahead in the eighth to rally past the University of Mary 6-4 in game 1 of their best-of-three Northern Sun playoff series on Thursday.
The Marauders, playing in their first NSIC baseball tournament, trailed 2-0 after five innings, but took the lead with two in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Tied 2-all, Derek Shoen slugged his team-leading 11th home run of the season over the left-field fence to give the Marauders a 4-2 lead at Joe Faber Field.
St. Cloud State had a quick answer, also via the long ball.
Matt Quade clubbed a two-run shot to left on a 1-1 pitch from U-Mary relief pitcher Andrew Brooks to tie the game at 4-all.
The Huskies, the No. 3 seed in the Northern Sun, took the lead in the eighth. With two out and two on, 2-hole hitter Max Gamm singled between third and shortstop to score two runs for a 6-4 lead.
Brooks took the loss for the Marauders. He walked the leadoff batter in the eighth. Daniel Turner was in next, but he Tyler Schiller to put two on with nobody out. After a sac-bunt, John Nett lined out to third for the second out. Gamm followed with the go-ahead base hit.
Shoen went 3-for-4 and scored twice for the Marauders. Shoen and Cal James were hit by pitches to start the top of the sixth. Shone scored on a sac fly by Ty Jones. Dakota Finley was up next and he singled to center to plate James to tie the game at 2-all.
U-Mary starting pitcher Austin Wagner retired the first 10 batters he faced, seven by strikeout, before the home team broke through on a solo home run by Paul Steffensen in the bottom of the fourth.
Wagner went five innings. The left-hander from Fond du Lac, Wis., fanned nine batters. He allowed two runs on five hits.
St. Cloud State starter Matt Osterberg got 16 outs, 10 by strikeout, before he was pulled with one out in the sixth.
Game 2 of the series is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday. If the Marauders win, a decisive game would follow at 5 p.m. That game would be played in Cold Spring, Minn., 18 miles from St. Cloud. The winner advances to the NSIC final four in Sioux Falls, S.D., May 19-21.
U-Mary is playing in its first NSIC tournament since its move to NCAA Division II in 2007.