St. Cloud State rallies past Marauders in NSIC tournament opener

St. Cloud State tied it in the seventh and went ahead in the eighth to rally past the University of Mary 6-4 in game 1 of their best-of-three Northern Sun playoff series on Thursday.

The Marauders, playing in their first NSIC baseball tournament, trailed 2-0 after five innings, but took the lead with two in the sixth and two in the seventh.

Tied 2-all, Derek Shoen slugged his team-leading 11th home run of the season over the left-field fence to give the Marauders a 4-2 lead at Joe Faber Field.

St. Cloud State had a quick answer, also via the long ball.

Matt Quade clubbed a two-run shot to left on a 1-1 pitch from U-Mary relief pitcher Andrew Brooks to tie the game at 4-all.

The Huskies, the No. 3 seed in the Northern Sun, took the lead in the eighth. With two out and two on, 2-hole hitter Max Gamm singled between third and shortstop to score two runs for a 6-4 lead.

Brooks took the loss for the Marauders. He walked the leadoff batter in the eighth. Daniel Turner was in next, but he Tyler Schiller to put two on with nobody out. After a sac-bunt, John Nett lined out to third for the second out. Gamm followed with the go-ahead base hit.