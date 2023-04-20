The first few weeks on the job for new University of Mary head football coach Shann Schillinger have been a bit of a blur.

Hired with spring football nearly half done, Schillinger jumped right into practice ... while still trying to learn everyone’s names.

“It has been a little bit of a whirlwind, but that’s OK,” he said. “I really appreciate the assistant coaches and what they’ve done helping us get through the last few weeks. I was able to be at five or six practices and that’s better than none.

“We’ll take bits and pieces of it and look forward to the summer.”

Schillinger’s last look for a while was the spring game on Saturday at the Bowl. A nice crowd turned up as the Marauders were in full pads for more than 90 minutes with around 55 players dressed.

“I think it’s important to try and get to know the kids first personally, then we go from there,” Schillinger said. “From a football standpoint, we’re early in the process of assessing strengths and weaknesses and evaluating the roster. What we were trying to do the last couple of weeks was instill the mindset we want to play with and the energy we want to play with. Are we there? No, but we were able to work on a few things, focus on fundamentals and we’ll build from there.”

The Marauders have about 40 players with Northern Sun snaps under their belts returning. About 20 of those have started games. Beyond that, Schillinger has seen a team committed to the program during a tumultuous offseason.

“I do like the kids’ buy-in. I appreciate that from them,” Schillinger said. “It’s not easy to have a new coach come in, especially right in the middle of spring ball, but they’ve responded really well.”

The Marauders graduated a talented senior class, led by All-American quarterback Logan Nelson and All-American wide receiver Danny Kittner. All-NSIC running back Dave Small Jr. also ran out of eligibility, as did leading tacklers Devyn Charles and Devin Beck, both linebackers.

Others such as running back Gabe Levy, defensive back Tre Gola-Collard and defensive end Tanner Vaughan transferred. Vaughan, who missed last season with a knee injury, ended up at D-I Nevada. Gola-Collard is at FCS Southern Utah.

The Marauders should be strong up front. Senior offensive lineman Drake Lalim and Conner Paul are quality veterans to protect junior quarterback Jesse Forknell, who flashed big-time potential in 2022 when Nelson was hurt.

Luke Bodine figures to be among the top tight ends in the NSIC. He had three touchdown catches as a sophomore. Wide receiver Collin Gapen led the team with six TD grabs last fall. Traivon Dyson and Jaxon Young showed serious upside as true freshmen. Dyson had to hobble off the field with an apparent leg injury on Saturday, but did return minus his pads.

The defensive secondary returns two All-NSIC corners in twin brothers Ty’Rese and Ty’Rhae Gibson. Hard-hitting safety Tylen Small also is back.

“We have experience in the secondary and up front with the offensive line and that’s a good place to start,” Schillinger said.

Craig Bagnell was not the only coach to move on in the offseason. When spring ball started in March, Ben Davis (defensive coordinator), Mark Martin (offensive coordinator/O-Line coach), Nathan Frame (special teams coordinator/wide receivers coach) were the only coaches left.

Schillinger is in the process of filling out the rest of his staff as the semester ends.

“Typically, it’s important to do that in a timely fashion, but we were so far into spring that it seemed counterproductive to just throw guys into it,” Schillinger said. “We want our players to finish strong academically, that’s really important. Then we’ll get into summer workouts with coach Silbernagel and start installing some schematic wrinkles throughout the course of the summer.”