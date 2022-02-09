Spring ball not far off for Marauders

Super Bowl Sunday marks the end of the NFL season, but preparations for a new college football campaign are well under way.

That includes the University of Mary.

The Marauders are in the middle of winter workouts with spring football set to begin the middle of next month. The Marauders’ spring game is April 9, with their final practice five days later.

After a four-win season, which included three additional games where they led in the fourth quarter but lost, head coach Craig Bagnell said no extra incentives are needed for 6 a.m. daily workouts.

“The energy’s been great. They’ve been pushing each other. Coaching each other. They understand how important now is. You can’t flip a switch on game day. You can’t wait until fall camp. Everything we do know will be a reflection of our season,” Bagnell said. “They have their motivation, walking off the field in the fourth quarter losing those games. That’s the motivation. Our guys understand how close we are, but it could be close to going the other way, too.”

Last spring, teams were permitted a limited number of joint practices against other schools. The Marauders had three scheduled initially, but one was canceled due to COVID protocols. The hope was that something similar be allowed again this spring, but it has not been green-lighted as of yet, despite widespread support among coaches.

Ultimately, it comes down to finances, although Bagnell was confident Northern Sun teams, for example, could line up one-day trips with limited expenses.

“There’s still an outside chance of a joint practice with somebody,” he said.

Regardless of whether or not they get to line up against someone else this spring, Bagnell is confident of one thing.

“This offseason we’re much further along,” he said. “Our guys know how close we are to taking the next step. There’s no shortcut to that. We have specific things we need to be working on and getting accomplished and they’re doing a really good job of that so far.”

PRO PROSPECTS

Luke Little, Danny Kittner and Logan Nelson each are getting looks from NFL teams.

Little is the only one of three who will not be back next season. Little worked out in front of scouts in Texas last month and is drawing interest as an H-Back/tight-end type. Little led the entire NCAA in touchdown catches as a wide receiver last season with 20.

The hope is to get Little into North Dakota State's annual pro day in front of scouts in March. Bagnell said about 15 teams have inquired about Little, who needs to add around 20 pounds to his 230-pound frame to move to tight end.

"He's a very hard-working kid, very talented and super smart," Bagnell said. "If a team gives him a shot, he'll find a way to make it happen.

"I think he'll get an opportunity, but once he gets there, he'll be a number like everybody else. If you're not a top 3 round pick, you're a number."

Kittner, who rewrote the Marauders' and NSIC record books for wide receivers last season -- most notably for catches (128) and yards (1,723) in just 11 games -- is firmly on the NFL's radar.

On top of his eye-popping stats, Kittner also had just one drop out of 129 catchable passes.

"Some teams believe he'll be drafted if he has another good year," Bagnell said of Kittner.

Nelson also is drawing looks after his stellar season in which he broke almost every U-Mary passing record, including touchdown passes (41) and yards (3,732). At 6-foot-5, 225 pounds Nelson has the size, to go along with excellent athleticism. He plans to coach after his playing days are over.

"All 32 teams will walk in our building this spring to look at Danny and Logan," Bagnell said.

