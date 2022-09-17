Southwest Minnesota State runs for 318 yards in 31-28 win over Marauders

Southwest Minnesota State ran for 318 yards, 226 by Jesse Sherwood, in a 31-28 win over the University of Mary on Saturday at the Bowl.

The Marauders scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, but were unable to get a late stop to get the ball back as they fell to 0-3.

The Mustangs, who improved to 2-1, outgained the Marauders 476-392.

"Zero rhythm on offense. We shot ourselves in the foot so many times," Marauders head coach Craig Bagnell said. "Defensively, we did some good things in the first half. Second half, we didn't play well at all.

"We have to coach better. We have to play better. We're not playing well enough to win."

The Marauders never led. Encapsulating the day, they blocked a punt in the third quarter, but were unable to score on a second-and-goal from the 1-yard line.

After making the stand, SMSU marched 99 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-7.

"That was a gut-punch," Bagnell said.

Logan Nelson tossed two touchdown passes to Collin Gapen and another to Riley Potthast. The second to Gapen late in the fourth quarter cut the deficit to 31-28. However, Sherwood and the Mustangs were able to hang onto the ball until the closing seconds before punting with less than 20 ticks left.

"We were constantly playing catch-up. We'd get there, then they would get some momentum," Bagnell said. "Give them credit for not folding in some situations where they probably could have."

Nelson finished 21-for-37 with 307 yards passing. He was intercepted twice, the second coming on a heave on the last play of the game.

Danny Kittner caught nine passes for 152 yards. Dave Small ran for 60 yards on 15 carries, including a 1-yard fourth-quarter touchdown dive.

Sherwood logged 36 carries for the Mustangs, had a pair of 3-yard TD runs and another score from 20 yards out early in the fourth quarter.

"We did not do a very good job up front. Poor in tackling, not coming in and finishing tackles and just bouncing off things," Bagnell said.

Korvin Feagins and Ty'Rhae Gibson each had interceptions. Jamire Jackson had a team-high 10 tackles for the Marauders, who play at Minnesota State-Mankato (2-0) next Saturday.