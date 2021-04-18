Small plays big role for Marauders' defense

"He's a bright kid," Bagnell said. "We're really happy he's here."

He'll be here a while, too.

Due to new NCAA rules, student-athletes who played in three or fewer games in a season, get that full year of eligibility back when they transfer. So, despite spending three years at SDSU, Small still has three years to serve as an enforcer on the back end of the U-Mary defense.

"In the eyes of the NCAA, I'm a freshman right now," Small joked. "It's kind of crazy, but I'm going with it."

Small said he's embracing a new role, something that comes with playing three years of D-I football.

"Honestly, I've never really seen myself as a leader, really. But being here, I see some of the guys kind of looking up to me and depending on me, so I'm trying to be the best teammate I can possibly be," Small said. "We have a lot of talent here. Guys are working hard and are eager to learn. I feel like we have all the pieces in place to be a really, really good team."

Small, who hails from the Sunshine State, plans to be a big part of it.