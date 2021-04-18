Small plays big role for Marauders' defense

Tylen Small has been the talk of fall, and now spring ball, for the University of Mary football team.
On the first defensive play for the Marauders during Saturday's scrimmage against MSU-Moorhead, the transfer from FCS power South Dakota State showed why.
A Dragons running back took a handoff for a play designed to go left. After the Marauders' starting strong safety lowered the boom, the MSUM ball carrier was sent backwards. The hit drew oohs and aahs from the crowd assembled on a sunny afternoon at the Bowl, and plenty of hoots and hollers from Small's teammates.
"I told you," said U-Mary head coach Craig Bagnell, totally unsurprised by Small's pad-popping hit. "That is what he does. He can really bring it.
"That hit set the tone for our defense."
Small, who goes 6-foot-1 and a chiseled 195 pounds, was playing for the Marauders in Bismarck on Saturday, while his former team -- SDSU -- was beating the Bison at the Fargodome.
For Small, he's all in with his current squad.
"I was looking for another opportunity to showcase my talents. I knew I had more in me that what I was doing there," he said. "I'm happy to be here. I'm really excited about what we're building."
For Small, building was the appropriate verb. He's majoring in mechanical engineering.
"He's a bright kid," Bagnell said. "We're really happy he's here."
He'll be here a while, too.
Due to new NCAA rules, student-athletes who played in three or fewer games in a season, get that full year of eligibility back when they transfer. So, despite spending three years at SDSU, Small still has three years to serve as an enforcer on the back end of the U-Mary defense.
"In the eyes of the NCAA, I'm a freshman right now," Small joked. "It's kind of crazy, but I'm going with it."
Small said he's embracing a new role, something that comes with playing three years of D-I football.
"Honestly, I've never really seen myself as a leader, really. But being here, I see some of the guys kind of looking up to me and depending on me, so I'm trying to be the best teammate I can possibly be," Small said. "We have a lot of talent here. Guys are working hard and are eager to learn. I feel like we have all the pieces in place to be a really, really good team."
Small, who hails from the Sunshine State, plans to be a big part of it.
"One thing about me, I gotta make my mark. I didn't come all the way here from Fort Lauderdale, Florida for no reason," he said. "I gotta big chip on my shoulder. I'm here to prove something."
The Marauders' first-team defense did not allow any points to the Dragons on Saturday. MSUM, which has won a combined 12 games in the last two Northern Sun seasons which were played, scored touchdowns on their final two possessions of the scrimmage.
The Marauders scored two touchdowns in the 11-on-11 session, which lasted for a little more than an hour. Their first possession was spot-on perfect.
Senior quarterback Logan Nelson hit Luke Little for a 10-yard pass, before the speedy Little, who goes 6-foot-5, 223 pounds, ran for 8 yards. Nelson then hit Danny Kittner for a first-down completion just past midfield.
On the next play, Little got 1-on-1 coverage on the outside, left the defensive back in the dust with a double move and was wide open. Nelson feathered the ball in perfectly to the Century High product for a touchdown.
"That's what it's supposed to look like," Bagnell said of the Marauders' first drive. "Logan has had a good spring for us."
Later, Legacy High grad Rhett Clements engineered a long scoring drive with U-Mary's first team offense, capped by a 13-yard TD pass to running back Dorian McAllister.
"Rhett looked good. He's getting more and more comfortable," Bagnell said of the freshman QB.
Saturday's scrimmage was the final on-field work for the Marauders this spring, but the grind continues.
"Keep stacking bricks. Brick by brick. We have to keep working all the way through the summer," Small said. "The work never stops to get where we want to be in the fall."
