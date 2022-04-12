Small looks to make even bigger impact for Marauders

Dave Small Jr. made a big impact in his first season with the Marauders.

He's hoping for even more in his second and final campaign next fall.

The 5-foot-9, 215-pounder out of Lauderhill, Fla., brought power and speed to the University of Mary ground game last fall en route to earning All-NSIC honors. It wasn't enough, though.

"We can do everything better, as a team, me individually, yeah, there were bright spots, but we were 4-7. That's not good enough," Small said. "This team has a lot of greatness in it and that's what we're trying to accomplish."

Small ran for 749 yards and six touchdowns last season after transferring from NCAA Division I South Florida. He also had 13 receptions for 100 yards.

Small and the Marauders play their spring game today at the Bowl. It's scheduled to run from about 5:40-7 p.m.

Small said the spring has served its purpose so far.

"It's been great. We have a lot of true competitors out here every day," he said. "A lot of different guys are standing out and making a lot of great plays. We're getting better every day."

The 15-practice spring session ends Thursday for the Marauders.

"A big focus has been on the physical part, hitting the weight room hard and just getting bigger and stronger," said Small, who's looking pretty chiseled himself. "We did a lot of great things last year, but the main thing was we weren't physical enough when it came down to it at crunch time.

"There's a lot more games we could've won. I'm not gonna mention any names, but we could've beat a few of those bigger teams, but we came up short. We can't let that happen again next year."

The Marauders are deep in the backfield, but taking Small off the field is tough to do. He can pound it up in there for the hard yards, but also can break off the long one -- he had a 69-yarder last season.

"Dave's good. He's very consistent," said Craig Bagnell, Marauders' head coach. "He played well, but there's more he can do. He can get to another level."

Diamonte Stugelmeyer (37-140, 2 TD) and Dorian McAllister (25-100) each had their moments last season. Gabe Levy also has impressed during spring ball.

Small, the veteran of the group, enjoys playing a mentor-type role.

“I love the guys we have. Whatever I can do or help my teammates with, I’m happy to do,” he said.

Makes sense, considering he’s studying toward his degree in education at the University of Mary, where he said it’s been a perfect fit on and off the field.

"This has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me," Small said. "(Bagnell) told me I'd have the opportunity to come, make special plays and help us win games. I bought in, I believed him and here we are."

