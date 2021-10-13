Small gives big boost to Marauders' ground game

"I was really glad to join this program. Great coach. Coach Bagnell is amazing. Love the assistants we have here ... everything about it," Small said. "I love the guys we have on our team. Great guys to play with. I feel like we're building something special here."

Small has rushed for 100 yards or more in three of his last four games, and the one game he didn't, he fell just five yards short.

"We have a great offense with Logan (Nelson) leading the way and our passing game is really tough to stop," Small said. "I was always confident we could run the ball. Now, we're doing a great job with it."

The Marauders' offensive line of Sam Harris, Melvin Hudson, Drake Lalim, Conner Paul and Alec Rodriguez has continued to make big strides and there isn't a senior among the bunch.

"We ran for over 100 yards against probably the best defense we'll see," Bagnell said of 18th-ranked Minnesota-Duluth. "Our guys are competing and doing a really good job. I think our offensive line is just good."

The Marauders have several quality running backs, but taking Small off the field is not easy. Heading into Saturday's game at Sioux Falls (4-2), Small's 486 yards rank him sixth in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.