Six Bison, UND's Weah earn All-American honors

North Dakota State placed six players, most of any program, on the 2020-21 Stats Perform FCS All-America Team.

Half of NDSU's selections were special-teamers.

The Bison, who had their streak of three straight FCS titles snapped in the quarterfinals, placed fullback Hunter Luepke, offensive lineman Cordell Volson punter Garret Wegner and kick returner Christian Watson on the first team.

University of North Dakota running back Otis Weah was also named to the first team.

Luepke, a sophomore, totaled 459 yards in six games with six touchdowns. He did not play in NDSU's first three games due to a shoulder injury.

Volson, a senior offensive lineman from Balfour, N.D., earned All-American honors for the second time.

Watson averaged 33.8 yards per kickoff return. He returned two kicks for touchdowns, one a 100-yarder, and the other in NDSU's quarterfinal loss to Sam Houston. Watson, a junior, also had a team-high 442 yards receiving and 127 yards rushing.

Wegner, a senior, averaged 46.1 yards per punt. Ross Kennelly, NDSU’s long snapper, was named to the second team.