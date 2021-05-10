Six Bison, UND's Weah earn All-American honors

North Dakota State placed six players, most of any program, on the 2020-21 Stats Perform FCS All-America Team.
Half of NDSU's selections were special-teamers.
The Bison, who had their streak of three straight FCS titles snapped in the quarterfinals, placed fullback Hunter Luepke, offensive lineman Cordell Volson punter Garret Wegner and kick returner Christian Watson on the first team.
University of North Dakota running back Otis Weah was also named to the first team.
Luepke, a sophomore, totaled 459 yards in six games with six touchdowns. He did not play in NDSU's first three games due to a shoulder injury.
Volson, a senior offensive lineman from Balfour, N.D., earned All-American honors for the second time.
Watson averaged 33.8 yards per kickoff return. He returned two kicks for touchdowns, one a 100-yarder, and the other in NDSU's quarterfinal loss to Sam Houston. Watson, a junior, also had a team-high 442 yards receiving and 127 yards rushing.
Wegner, a senior, averaged 46.1 yards per punt. Ross Kennelly, NDSU’s long snapper, was named to the second team.
Linebacker James Kaczor also was named to the second team. Kaczor ranked second on the Bison with 70 tackles.
Weah became the first UND running back to earn first team All-American honors at the FCS level.
The sophomore from Moorhead ran for 730 yards and nine touchdowns, both most in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. He averaged 7.16 yards per carry and 104.3 yards per game.
“It’s big for our program. We like having All-Americans on our team,” UND head coach Bubba Schweigert said of Weah. “You take a look at what Otis did this spring, he’s a difference maker on the field. He deserves it. He worked really hard to get to this point.”
South Dakota State and Sam Houston, which will play for the FCS championship on Sunday at 1 p.m., in Frisco, Texas, each had four players selected as All-Americans.
Offensive lineman Garrett Greenfield, a sophomore for the Jackrabbits, was named to the first team. Running back Pierre Strong, linebacker Logan Backhaus and defensive back Don Gardner earned second-team honors.
Defensive lineman Jahari Day was Sam Houston's lone first-team pick. Quarterback Eric Schmid, offensive lineman Colby Thomas and punt returner/ wide receiver Jequez Ezzard were named from Sam Houston.
