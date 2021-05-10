 Skip to main content
Six Bison, UND's Weah earn All-American honors
North Dakota State placed six players, most of any program, on the 2020-21 Stats Perform FCS All-America Team.

Half of NDSU's selections were special-teamers.

The Bison, who had their streak of three straight FCS titles snapped in the quarterfinals, placed fullback Hunter Luepke, offensive lineman Cordell Volson punter Garret Wegner and kick returner Christian Watson on the first team.

University of North Dakota running back Otis Weah was also named to the first team.

Luepke, a sophomore, totaled 459 yards in six games with six touchdowns. He did not play in NDSU's first three games due to a shoulder injury.

Volson, a senior offensive lineman from Balfour, N.D., earned All-American honors for the second time. 

Watson averaged 33.8 yards per kickoff return. He returned two kicks for touchdowns, one a 100-yarder, and the other in NDSU's quarterfinal loss to Sam Houston. Watson, a junior, also had a team-high 442 yards receiving and 127 yards rushing.

Wegner, a senior, averaged 46.1 yards per punt. Ross Kennelly, NDSU’s long snapper, was named to the second team.

Linebacker James Kaczor also was named to the second team. Kaczor ranked second on the Bison with 70 tackles.

Weah became the first UND running back to earn first team All-American honors at the FCS level.

The sophomore from Moorhead ran for 730 yards and nine touchdowns, both most in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. He averaged 7.16 yards per carry and 104.3 yards per game.

“It’s big for our program. We like having All-Americans on our team,” UND head coach Bubba Schweigert said of Weah. “You take a look at what Otis did this spring, he’s a difference maker on the field. He deserves it. He worked really hard to get to this point.”

South Dakota State and Sam Houston, which will play for the FCS championship on Sunday at 1 p.m., in Frisco, Texas, each had four players selected as All-Americans.

Offensive lineman Garrett Greenfield, a sophomore for the Jackrabbits, was named to the first team. Running back Pierre Strong, linebacker Logan Backhaus and defensive back Don Gardner earned second-team honors.

Defensive lineman Jahari Day was Sam Houston's lone first-team pick. Quarterback Eric Schmid, offensive lineman Colby Thomas and punt returner/ wide receiver Jequez Ezzard were named from Sam Houston.

2021-21 Stats Perform FCS All-America Team

First team

Offense

Quarterbacks: Eric Barriere, senior, 6-0, 200, Eastern Washington; Cole Kelley, senior, 6-7, 260, Southeastern Louisiana.

Running backs: Percy Agyei-Obese, senior, 6-0, 204, James Madison; Julius Chestnut, junior, 6-1, 215, Sacred Heart; Otis Weah, sophomore, 5-9, 195, North Dakota.

Fullback: Hunter Luepke, sophomore, 6-1, 245, North Dakota State

Wide receiver: Avante Cox, junior, 5-10, 170, Southern Illinois; Jakob Herres, junior, 6-4, 211, VMI; Tyler Hudson, sophomore, 6-2, 185, Central Arkansas.

Tight end: Trae Barry, senior, 6-7, 245, Jacksonville State

Offensive line: P.J. Burkhalter, senior, 6-3, 330, Nicholls; Garrett Greenfield, sophomore, 6-6, 295, South Dakota State; Drew Himmelman, senior, 6-10, 315, Illinois State; David Kroll, senior, 6-7, 315, Delaware; Cordell Volson, senior, 6-7, 310, North Dakota State; Ty Whitworth, senior, 6-4, 300, Weber State.

Defense

Defensive line: Jared Brinkman, senior, 6-2, 290, Northern Iowa; Isaiah Chambers, grad, 6-5, 250, McNeese; Mike Greene, senior, 6-3, 285, James Madison; Jahari Kay, senior, 6-2, 255, Sam Houston; Jordan Lewis, junior, 6-3, 195, Southern.

Linebackers: Colby Campbell, senior, 6-0, 230, Presbyterian; La'akea Kaho'ohanohano-Davis, junior, 6-1, 215, Southern Utah; Connor Mortensen, senior, 6-0, 215, Weber State; Stone Snyder, sophomore, 6-3, 225, VMI; Tre Walker, junior, 6-1, 235, Idaho.

Defensive backs: Chris Edmonds, sophomore, 6-2, 205, Samford; Nicario Harper, sophomore, 6-1, 205, Jacksonville State; Kordell Jackson, senior, 5-9, 188, Austin Peay; Robert Rochell, senior, 6-0, 195, Central Arkansas; Kedrick Whitehead, junior, 5-11, 195, Delaware

Special teams

Kickers: Ethan Ratke, senior, 5-10, 185, James Madison; Antonio Zita, senior, 5-9, 170, Tennessee State.

Punters: Garret Wegner, senior, 6-0, 197, North Dakota State; Daniel Whelan, senior, 6-6, 215, UC Davis.

Long snappers: Kyle Davis, junior, 5-11, 210, James Madison; Robert Soderholm, sophomore, 6-1, 216, VMI.

Kick returner: Christian Watson, junior, 6-4, 200, North Dakota State.

Punt returner: Devron Harper, junior, 5-10, 165, Gardner-Webb.

All purpose: Quay Holmes, junior, 6-1, 216, ETSU; Javon Williams Jr., sophomore, 6-2, 245, Southern Illinois.

Second team

Offense

Quarterbacks: Eric Schmid, junior, 6-1, 180, Sam Houston; Liam Welch, grad, 6-2, 194, Samford.

Running backs: Juwon Farri, sophomore, 5-10, 195, Monmouth; Karl Mofor, senior, 5-9, 229, Albany; Pierre Strong Jr., junior, 5-11, 210, South Dakota State.

Fullback: Nathan Walker, junior, 6-0, 225, Wofford.

Wide receiver: Talolo Limu-Jones, senior, 6-5, 220, Eastern Washington; Keith Pearson, senior, 5-9, 175, Presbyterian; DeAngelo Wilson, senior, 5-9, 173, Austin Peay.

Tight end: Ryan Miller, junior, 6-2, 221, Furman; Rodney Williams II, senior, 6-4, 235, UT Martin.

Offensive line: AJ Farris, senior, 6-2, 300, Monmouth; Brian Foley, senior, 6-4, 314, Holy Cross; Tylan Grable, sophomore, 6-7, 260, Jacksonville State; Kyle Nunez, junior, 6-2, 340, Stony Brook; Tre'mond Shorts, junior, 6-4, 326, ETSU; Colby Thomas, senior, 6-2, 295, Sam Houston.

Defense

Defensive line: D.J. Coleman, junior, 6-6, 265, Jacksonville State; Kevin Glajchen, senior, 6-2, 270, San Diego; Malik Hamm, junior, 6-3, 260, Lafayette; Kobie Turner, junior, 6-3, 285, Richmond.

Linebackers: Bryson Armstrong, senior, 5-11, 205, Kennesaw State; Logan Backhaus, senior, 6-4, 205, South Dakota State; Ryan Greenhagen, junior, 6-1, 235, Fordham; Matthew Jackson, junior, 6-2, 205, Eastern Kentucky; Storey Jackson, senior, 6-3, 225, Prairie View A&M; James Kaczor, junior, 6-0, 211, North Dakota State; Tristan Wheeler, sophomore, 6-2, 228, Richmond.

Defensive back: Qua Brown, senior, 5-11, 206, Southern Illinois; Marcis Floyd, sophomore, 6-0, 188, Murray State; Don Gardner, senior, 6-1, 185, South Dakota State; Nijuel Hill, senior, 5-10, 185 Delaware; Ferlando Jordan, junior, 6-0, 180, Southeastern Louisiana.

Special teams

Kicker: Mitchell Fineran, 5-10, 183, junior, Samford

Punters: Cade Coffey, senior, 6-1, 199, Idaho; Noah Gettman, junior, 6-5, 205, Sacred Heart.

Long snapper: Ross Kennelly, senior, 5-11, 213, North Dakota State.

Kick returner: Rashid Shaheed, senior, 6-0, 180, Weber State.

Punt returners: Jequez Ezzard, grad, 5-9, 190, Sam Houston; Tyrin Ralph, senior, 5-8, 170, Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

All purpose: Kevin Brown, senior, 5-9, 204, UIW; Dejoun Lee, senior, 5-7, 185, Delaware.

