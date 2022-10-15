 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux Falls rallies for win over Marauders

Sioux Falls scored the final 28 points of the game to rally from a 27-13 deficit to beat the University of Mary 41-27 on Saturday at the Bowl. 

The 12th-ranked Cougars improved to 7-0 with the win, while the Marauders dropped to 1-6.

Senior running back Thuro Reisdorfer ran for 222 yards on 36 carries for the Cougars. Reisdorfer also had touchdown runs of 2, 1 and 4 yards as the Cougars scored 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Sioux Falls, the Northern Sun's top rushing team, ran for 327 yards on 57 carries. Landon Freeman carried 16 times for 97 yards, including a 9-yard TD.

Sioux Falls attempted just nine passes in the game, but quarterback Adam Mullen's 38-yard touchdown strike to Ethan Wittenburg broke a 27-all tie with 4:36 left. Nick Hernandez's PAT kick gave the Cougars a 34-27 lead.

The Marauders went 4-and-out on their ensuing drive. Sioux Falls iced the win on Reisdorfer's third touchdown run of the game with 89 seconds to play.

The Marauders led 27-13 on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Logan Nelson to Dave Small Jr. with 10:27 left in the third quarter. Those were the final points of the game for the home team.

Nelson finished with four touchdown passes, one each to Traivon Dyson (16 yards), Luke Bodin (22 yards) and Danny Kittner (3 yards). Nelson completed 21 of 31 attempts for 196 yards.

Kittner caught 11 passes for 98 yards. Bodine had 42 yards receiving on four catches.

Sioux Falls sacked Nelson six times, 2.5 of those coming from NSIC sack-leader Zach Durfee. 

Devin Beck had a game-high 10 tackles for the Marauders, who host MSU-Moorhead (2-5) for homecoming Saturday at 2 p.m.

Sioux Falls 41, University of Mary 27

Sioux Falls;6;7;7;21;--;41

U-Mary;13;7;7;0;--;27

First quarter

UM: Traivon Dyson 16 yard pass from Logan Nelson (kick failed).

SF: Nick Hernandez 30 field goal, 5:35.

SF: Hernandez 40 field goal, 2:32.

UM: Luke Bodine 22 pass from Nelson (Kevin Powell kick), 0:00.

Second quarter

UM: Danny Kittner 3 pass from Nelson (Powell kick), 11:21.

SF: Thuro Reisdorfer 2 run (Hernandez kick), 1:58.

Third quarter

UM: Dave Small Jr. 11 pass from Nelson (Powell kick), 10:27.

SF: Reisdorfer 1 run (Hernandez kick), 6:47.

Fourth quarter

SF: Landon Freeman 9 run (Hernandez kick), 12:55.

SF: Ethan Wittenburg 38 pass from Adam Mullen (Hernandez kick), 4:36.

SF: Reisdorfer 4 run (Hernandez kick), 1:29.

Individual statistics

Rushing: Sioux Falls – Reisdorfer 36-222, Freeman 16-97, Dylan Rudningen 2-9, Adam Mullen 3-10. U-Mary – Small 12-45, Gabe Levy 3-28, Forknell 1-11, Dorian McAllister 1-2, Nelson 10-(-2).

Passing: Sioux Falls – Adam Mullen 5-9 95 yards 1 TD, 1 INT. U-Mary – Logan Nelson 21-31 196 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT; Jesse Forknell 3-4 14 yards.

Receiving: SF -- Wittenburg 3-82, Carter Slykhuis 1-7, Freeman 1-6. U-Mary – Kittner 11-98, Bodine 4-42, Collin Gapen 3-24, Small 3-18, Dyson 1-16, Jaxon Young 1-10, Gabe Levy 1-2.

Interceptions: SF -- Cameron Alfaro. U-Mary -- Ty'Rhae Gibson. 

Records: Sioux Falls 7-0; University of Mary 1-6.

