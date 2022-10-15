Sioux Falls rallies for win over Marauders

Sioux Falls scored the final 28 points of the game to rally from a 27-13 deficit to beat the University of Mary 41-27 on Saturday at the Bowl.

The 12th-ranked Cougars improved to 7-0 with the win, while the Marauders dropped to 1-6.

Senior running back Thuro Reisdorfer ran for 222 yards on 36 carries for the Cougars. Reisdorfer also had touchdown runs of 2, 1 and 4 yards as the Cougars scored 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Sioux Falls, the Northern Sun's top rushing team, ran for 327 yards on 57 carries. Landon Freeman carried 16 times for 97 yards, including a 9-yard TD.

Sioux Falls attempted just nine passes in the game, but quarterback Adam Mullen's 38-yard touchdown strike to Ethan Wittenburg broke a 27-all tie with 4:36 left. Nick Hernandez's PAT kick gave the Cougars a 34-27 lead.

The Marauders went 4-and-out on their ensuing drive. Sioux Falls iced the win on Reisdorfer's third touchdown run of the game with 89 seconds to play.

The Marauders led 27-13 on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Logan Nelson to Dave Small Jr. with 10:27 left in the third quarter. Those were the final points of the game for the home team.

Nelson finished with four touchdown passes, one each to Traivon Dyson (16 yards), Luke Bodin (22 yards) and Danny Kittner (3 yards). Nelson completed 21 of 31 attempts for 196 yards.

Kittner caught 11 passes for 98 yards. Bodine had 42 yards receiving on four catches.

Sioux Falls sacked Nelson six times, 2.5 of those coming from NSIC sack-leader Zach Durfee.

Devin Beck had a game-high 10 tackles for the Marauders, who host MSU-Moorhead (2-5) for homecoming Saturday at 2 p.m.