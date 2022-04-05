Shoen, bullpen power Marauders to split with CSP, snap seven-game skid

Derek Shoen's red-hot bat and some serious gas out of the bullpen helped the Marauders snap their seven-game skid Tuesday.

Shoen homered three times in the doubleheader, the second a grand slam, as the University of Mary bounced back from a ragged 9-6 loss to Concordia-St. Paul with an 11-6 victory to earn a Northern Sun split.

Shoen's grand slam in the top of the second inning made it 8-1 Marauders, giving them some much-needed breathing room on a miserable day at Municipal Ballpark. Wet early, and windy and cold all day, the Marauders closed out the victory on a 96 mile-per-hour strikeout by reliever Mitch Oehme.

"We didn't come here looking for a split against Concordia-St. Paul, but I think there's a really good winning feeling we have to be excited about," Marauders head coach Tanner Spencer said. "It was a long day. We had the rain delay. It was cold and rainy but I was really proud of the toughness our team showed in Game 2. We needed that one pretty bad."

Shoen continued to surge at the plate. He homered once in the first game and twice in the nightcap, doing so to all three fields on a horrible day to hit.

"It's huge to get back in the left-hand column again," Shoen said. "We've been hanging around, close every time, but this one does feel really good."

Shoen's slam in the second inning of Game 2 went the opposite way, getting no help from the wind and easily cleared the 333-foot sign in right field.

"It was a fastball. It was 2-0 so I was swinging for sure no matter what," he said. "I swung as hard as I could and I hit it. It felt good, especially since we won."

Shoen has 10 home runs on the season, second-most in the NSIC. He had 11 last spring and still has at least 23 more games to go. His 37 RBIs top the 15-team league.

"Derek's a guy that wants the moment, which I think is rarer and rarer these days. He wants to be in that spot where the game is on the line and when he's in the situation we feel really good about our chances," Spencer said of the junior slugger. "He's putting together quite the career and he's got one more year here. We're awfully proud of the young man Derek is and the consistency he brings to our team every day."

The Marauders had baserunners all over the place. They totaled nine hits, drew nine walks and had three batters hit by pitches. Kendall Keller and Ethan Baptie added two hits apiece on a difficult day to do anything outside, let alone play baseball. Shoen said it was a state of mind.

"This is the hand we're dealt. It's just a lot of what we call grit. Is it fun to play in this? No, but we're not just gonna roll over. You gotta battle through it," Shoen said. "The games mean too much. This is a big one for us and now we have to build on it."

After University of Mary pitchers walked 10 batters and hit three more in the first game, Ty Jones labored through four innings in the 9-inning second game. Parker Wakelyn and his low-90s fastball followed with two innings before Shaun Hickey, Shaye McTavish and Oehme combined to throw three scoreless frames with four Ks to finish it. Hickey hit 93 mph before Oehme came in and fired several 96 mph heaters.

"It's a six-run game and we're rolling out a 93 mile-per-hour arm and a 96 mile-per-hour arm and we're losing games. That's where the frustration comes in, because we know the talent we have on this baseball team" Spencer said. "I thought Ty Jones gave us a gutty outing today and then the bullpen came in waves."

Concordia-St. Paul came into the doubleheader, which was moved up a day to avoid Wednesday's weather, at 14-9 and 8-4 in the Northern Sun. That's where many thought the Marauders would be right now. They're not, but there's still time, starting with a three-game weekend set at home against Upper Iowa on Saturday (1:30 p.m.) and Sunday (12 p.m.).

"We believe in each other and what we're capable of, for sure," Shoen said. "We dug ourselves a bit of a hole here, we just have to find a way to dig out. Nobody's throwing in the towel."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.