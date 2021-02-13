Second-ranked UND finishes sweep of Denver

Jasper Weatherby helped North Dakota finish off a sweep of Denver.

Weatherby scored two goals and assisted on another as UND defeated the Pioneers 5-2 on Saturday night at Ralph Engelstad Arena to sweep their weekend NCHC series.

With the win, No. 2-ranked North Dakota (15-4-1) took a four-point lead over second-place St. Cloud State atop the National Collegiate Hockey Conference standings.

Weatherby got North Dakota started again.

For the second straight night, Weatherby scored UND’s first goal, notching his seventh of the season off assists from Mark Senden and Gavin Hain at 4:58 of the first period.

Denver evened it up less than three minutes later. Jake Durfinger scored his second of the year at 7:42 to make it 1-1.

Shane Pinto put North Dakota back in front, pouncing on a rebound and putting it past Magnus Chrona at 4:58 of the second period. It was Pinto’s NCHC-leading 14th goal of the season.

The Pioneers evened it up as Carter Savoie slapped one past Peter Thome at 11:39 for his 11th of the season.