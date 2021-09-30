Search for new identity follows Marauders into fourth year

Expectations. Shifting, hard to meet, and almost impossible to live up to.
Win one championship, people expect another. If you go on a long winning streak, the next one needs to start as soon as the last one ends. Expectations.
The University of Mary men's hockey team opens the season tonight at Iowa State with high expectations again after winning the ACHA Division II national championship last season.
"We want to become a team that's consistent, that has its own identity," U-Mary head coach Dan Huntley said. "Our guys don't want to be lost in last year's success and want to be known for something as well. Our first year, we weren't allowed to go to the tournament. Our second year team can get a little lost because of COVID, and then last year's team got through and won it all. The guys want to be remembered for what they contributed."
The head coach is joined on his quest for a repeat by ACHA Player of the Year Zach Garrett (team-leading 64 points), All-Americans Johnny Witzke (16 goals, 38 assists) and Kyle Hayden (20-2-1 overall), and all-time leading scorer for U-Mary, Alex Flicek (62 points).
As if that group wasn't loaded enough, other returners include leading U-Mary goal-scorer Seth Cushing (38G, 59 points), top linemate Kyler Moore (5 goals, 43 points), and the defensive duo of Marshall Tschida and Drew Lenertz.
"It's great to have the accolades and have the success we had last year," Huntley said. "What we're focusing on this year is this year and how we can develop throughout the season and the opportunities that may come up with how we play this year."
Just because a player isn't on the Marauders' top line doesn't mean they won't have a big impact on how the season will go. Huntley has an idea as to which players outside of that top group he'll be relying on a lot this year.
"I love our third line and I'm going to keep them together for a while," Huntley said of returners Tanner Eskro, Derek Dropik, and Riley Scanlon. "They'll get some penalty kill time and some five-on-five time, and I want them to be one of our top defensive lines."
Some new faces are expected to contribute immediately.
"Isaiah Thomas is from Century. He had a great high school and juniors career and we expect a lot out of him," Huntley said of the player who is expected to spend a fair amount of time on U-Mary's top line with Cushing and Moore. "Garrett Freeman from Sartell won a title with the North Iowa Bulls of the NA3HL, and now he comes to try and win a second title with us. On defense, Ryan Wolf and Teddy Lillico are going to fight to get into the lineup, as we're returning six defensemen from last year. They were both captains of their junior teams and as strong off the ice as they are on it."
Opening up against Iowa State, the team the Marauders defeated in last year's national title game in Mandan, is a fitting way to start.
"It's exciting to come right back and have a rematch of the national championship even though it's at a different site," Huntley said. "We played well against them last year, and the championship game was fantastic for anybody who watched. I expect the same thing this weekend; Iowa State had 19 freshmen on their team last year so we expect a lot out of them."
U-Mary's schedule after their opener isn't much easier. Seven of their first 10 games are on the road, and not until November do they have more than two home games in a row.
Is this Huntley testing his team early, trying to put the team into the same mindset as last year when they also only played three of their first 10 games at home? Or, is there something else behind why the Marauders' schedule is so road-heavy?
"We love to play at home and we love to play on the road," Huntley said. "A lot of teams want to play us but they don't always want to come to Bismarck, so we have to work with them to find ways to get them on the schedule. I always want to have the strongest strength of schedule possible to help us in the rankings, and I think if we go out and win some games, I think we'll be in a great place to have a bye in the regionals."
Huntley has a message for U-Mary hockey fans about their first home game on October 9.
"Come out and see us on October 9, we'll be raising our championship banner," he said. "We want people to come out and celebrate last year's team before we get down to business with our first home game this season."