Search for new identity follows Marauders into fourth year

Opening up against Iowa State, the team the Marauders defeated in last year's national title game in Mandan, is a fitting way to start.

"It's exciting to come right back and have a rematch of the national championship even though it's at a different site," Huntley said. "We played well against them last year, and the championship game was fantastic for anybody who watched. I expect the same thing this weekend; Iowa State had 19 freshmen on their team last year so we expect a lot out of them."

U-Mary's schedule after their opener isn't much easier. Seven of their first 10 games are on the road, and not until November do they have more than two home games in a row.

Is this Huntley testing his team early, trying to put the team into the same mindset as last year when they also only played three of their first 10 games at home? Or, is there something else behind why the Marauders' schedule is so road-heavy?