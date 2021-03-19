Schweigert, UND viewing Saturday as big opportunity against Bison

Growing up in Zeeland, North Dakota head football coach Bubba Schweigert always looked forward to the state Class B basketball tournament.
Annually one of the marquee events on the state’s sports calendar, this year, the B boys have competition.
No. 2-ranked UND faces fourth-ranked North Dakota State today at 2:30 p.m. at the Fargodome. The later start to the state B boys championship game will not put the two games in direct conflict.
“In my time away from North Dakota the one thing I really missed watching was that tournament,” said Schweigert, who was head coach at Minnesota-Duluth from 2004-2007 and an assistant coach at Southern Illinois from 2008-2013. “To have North Dakota/North Dakota State football and the state Class B championship, that’ll be a pretty big day in North Dakota.”
Schweigert said his primarily focus, of course, is on today’s matchup with the Bison.
“It’s a huge opportunity for our program. We have a lot of respect for North Dakota State,” Schweigert said. “They got really good personnel. They’re well-coached. We’re going to have to play really well if we want a positive result on Saturday.”
Today’s game is the third meeting between the rivals as NCAA Division I opponents, but the first as conference foes. NDSU won the previous meetings – in 2015 and 2019 – handily, but this year’s matchup has a different feel.
North Dakota is 4-0, with wins over three ranked teams by an average margin of nearly 15 points. The Bison are 4-1, 3-1 in the spring, but have outscored their opponents only 85-58 total.
As for UND being a favorite in Fargo? Schweigert wasn’t having it.
“We haven’t really done anything yet,” he said. “They’re the program that’s won championships. We’re just four games into a season and we’re looking to keep winning games and earn win No. 5.”
Matt Entz, who is 20-1 in his tenure as NDSU head coach, is sold on the Fighting Hawks.
“They’re really good. That high ranking, they probably have earned it,” Entz said. “It’s going to be a challenge for us. Right now on paper, they’re better than us.”
Entz singled out UND’s “much-improved” offensive line. Otis Weah, UND’s redshirt sophomore running back from Moorhead, also drew high marks.
“They’re playing really confident football right now because they’ve beat some really good teams,” Entz said.
UND has gotten strong play from unheralded quarterback Tommy Schuster.
“He’s a real quiet guy,” Schweigert said of the redshirt freshman from Michigan. “He understands the game really well. He’s not a stat-guy at all. He works really hard to improve his game.”
NDSU, meanwhile, has gotten inconsistent play at quarterback. Zeb Noland has started all four spring games, but was replaced by Cam Miller for most of the second half in last Saturday’s win over 22nd-ranked Illinois State.
Despite the Bison not flashing the dominance they have in winning eight of the last nine FCS national championships, Schweigert understands the attention the game is getting, yet is trying to keep it in perspective.
“In the big picture, we’re trying to earn win No. 5 in our season, that’s really what it comes down to,” he said. “But is it a big opportunity for us? Sure it is.”
