Schweigert, UND viewing Saturday as big opportunity against Bison

Growing up in Zeeland, North Dakota head football coach Bubba Schweigert always looked forward to the state Class B basketball tournament.

Annually one of the marquee events on the state’s sports calendar, this year, the B boys have competition.

No. 2-ranked UND faces fourth-ranked North Dakota State today at 2:30 p.m. at the Fargodome. The later start to the state B boys championship game will not put the two games in direct conflict.

“In my time away from North Dakota the one thing I really missed watching was that tournament,” said Schweigert, who was head coach at Minnesota-Duluth from 2004-2007 and an assistant coach at Southern Illinois from 2008-2013. “To have North Dakota/North Dakota State football and the state Class B championship, that’ll be a pretty big day in North Dakota.”

Schweigert said his primarily focus, of course, is on today’s matchup with the Bison.

“It’s a huge opportunity for our program. We have a lot of respect for North Dakota State,” Schweigert said. “They got really good personnel. They’re well-coached. We’re going to have to play really well if we want a positive result on Saturday.”