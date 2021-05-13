Schweigert, UND football team prepare for quick turnaround in the fall

Fall will come quick for the University of North Dakota football team.

Bubba Schweigert, UND head coach, says the program will plan accordingly after what amounted to nearly a year-round season.

"We asked our players how they're feeling physically, how they're feeling mentally," Schweigert said. "We'll take a little longer break than we normally do. Ten months was a lot of football.

"We'll be thoughtful with how this summer training schedule works for certain individuals and adjust for the guys that played a lot of snaps."

Schweigert would have been more than happy to keep going in the spring. UND advanced to the FCS quarterfinals before falling to James Madison, which was ranked No. 1 in the final poll before the playoffs.

"We were pleased with the season. We felt like we made progress in some areas, but disappointed because we wanted to keep moving on in the playoffs," he said.

UND had a handful of notable wins in its 5-2 campaign. The Fighting Hawks are still the only team to beat South Dakota State, which will play for the FCS title Sunday in Frisco, Texas, against Sam Houston. UND defeated the Jackrabbits 28-17 in Grand Forks on Feb. 27.