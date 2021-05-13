Schweigert, UND football team prepare for quick turnaround in the fall

Fall will come quick for the University of North Dakota football team.
Bubba Schweigert, UND head coach, says the program will plan accordingly after what amounted to nearly a year-round season.
"We asked our players how they're feeling physically, how they're feeling mentally," Schweigert said. "We'll take a little longer break than we normally do. Ten months was a lot of football.
"We'll be thoughtful with how this summer training schedule works for certain individuals and adjust for the guys that played a lot of snaps."
Schweigert would have been more than happy to keep going in the spring. UND advanced to the FCS quarterfinals before falling to James Madison, which was ranked No. 1 in the final poll before the playoffs.
"We were pleased with the season. We felt like we made progress in some areas, but disappointed because we wanted to keep moving on in the playoffs," he said.
UND had a handful of notable wins in its 5-2 campaign. The Fighting Hawks are still the only team to beat South Dakota State, which will play for the FCS title Sunday in Frisco, Texas, against Sam Houston. UND defeated the Jackrabbits 28-17 in Grand Forks on Feb. 27.
"I thought we played a tough schedule. We had some (COVID) delays in it, but we beat the No. 1 overall seed (SDSU). That was a really good game for our program," Schweigert said.
UND also notched its first Division I playoff victory in blowout fashion over Missouri State (44-10) on April 27. The season ended eight days later in Virginia against James Madison, 34-21.
"That's another experience we gotta learn from," Schweigert said. "(My) feelings right now are, how do we keep improving our football program? We gotta do better. We have to get to another level here at the University of North Dakota."
UND will have some nice pieces in place to make that happen. All-American running back Otis Weah and all-conference quarterback Tommy Schuster both return. Weah, a sophomore, led the Missouri Valley Football Conference in most rushing most categories, including yards per game (104) and touchdowns (9). Schuster, a freshman, threw for 204 yards per game. He also tossed 10 touchdown passes.
Roster configuration will be a tricky balance for all teams to strike this offseason. With the additional COVID year offered by the NCAA, some seniors could return for an extra season. Monitoring the transfer portal also has become standing operating procedure.
"We have to do what's best for the football program," Schweigert said. "We'll work through the scholarship issues as far as the roster goes.
"It's a new world. I really believe we gotta be in," he said regarding the portal. "You gotta be thoughtful that (a player) fits your culture and your university."
UND players report back to Grand Forks for summer training on June 7. Fall camp opens Aug. 5, with the first practice the following day. The season opener is Sept. 4 at Idaho State.
"Idaho State is not a team we've played well against," Schweigert said.
Playing a season during a pandemic produced plenty of challenges, but also many positives.
"Really pleased we got to go play games," Schweigert said. "Our kids worked hard. Our administration worked hard. Our league worked hard.
"I think it was really good for us to play. The players deserved to have a season. (They) spend so much time training and practicing. I think it benefited our program overall."
