Schweigert, UND embrace spring football season

Spring football starts today for head coach Bubba Schweigert and the University of North Dakota.
The Fighting Hawks start practice for the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s spring season. The first of seven games is scheduled for Feb. 20 in Grand Forks against Southern Illinois.
“I’m really proud of how our guys have handled the adversity even going back to the spring,” Schweigert said. “We’re really excited to get to be together.”
It’s a tight rope all FCS head coaches will have to walk this spring. With a full fall season looming just a few months after the spring campaign ends, in effect two seasons will be crammed into a little more than half a year.
“Our No. 1 responsibility is how do we take care of our team,” Schweigert said. “For the first time in my career, I really need to look at the long term. With more competitions packed into a shorter time span, should our practices be shorter? Less physical? How much contact do we allow? Those are all things we need to look at. Our guys can only handle so much.
"We're going to have to lean on our players, especially our veterans, to know what do you they think. How are you feeling?”
Adjusting to a new style of practice should not be overly difficult, Schweigert said.
“We always want to practice at a high tempo. We want our guys engaged,” he said. “At the end of seasons typically you’re shortening up practices, maybe that’s something we have to do earlier this spring.”
Schweigert said the run-up to the spring season has been encouraging.
“There have been very good signs,” he said. “The energy has been really good in workouts.”
UND’s last game was on Nov. 30, 2019, a season-ending opening-round FCS playoff loss to Nicholls State in Thibodaux, Louisiana. It capped a 7-5 season overall, which included a perfect 6-0 mark at home.
The Fighting Hawks have to replace their leading passer (Nate Ketterling), leading rusher (James Johanneson) and No. 1 receiver (Noah Wanzek).
Schweigert said practice starts with a clean slate.
“The depth chart will work itself out,” he said. “All jobs are open. Guys should never feel comfortable, then we’ll work it out from there.”
LOCAL FLAVOR
UND’s roster includes two former Mandan standouts and one from Century.
Trae Steckler enters his redshirt sophomore season as a tight end. Steckler played in one game during the 2019 season.
Elijah Klein is a true freshman wide receiver. Klein was an all-state selection last season in football and basketball.
As basketball teammates in 2018, Steckler and Klein helped Mandan to a third-place finish at the state Class A tournament in 2018.
Additionally, former Century all-state performer Tanner Thorsness enters his second season at UND. Thorsness, a defensive end, redshirted in 2019.
NOTES
UND plays at North Dakota State on Saturday, March 20. The game was originally set for April 17, but was moved as part of the Summit League's schedule update released on Thursday. April 17 will now serve as an open date for postponed games.
UND’s first three games are at home. They host South Dakota State Feb. 27 before a 5 p.m. Thursday game against South Dakota on March 4.
The 16-team FCS playoffs will be announced April 18 and begin April 24. The championship game will be played the weekend of May 14-16 in Frisco, Texas. The exact day is yet to be determined.
