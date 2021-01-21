Schweigert, UND embrace spring football season

Spring football starts today for head coach Bubba Schweigert and the University of North Dakota.

The Fighting Hawks start practice for the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s spring season. The first of seven games is scheduled for Feb. 20 in Grand Forks against Southern Illinois.

“I’m really proud of how our guys have handled the adversity even going back to the spring,” Schweigert said. “We’re really excited to get to be together.”

It’s a tight rope all FCS head coaches will have to walk this spring. With a full fall season looming just a few months after the spring campaign ends, in effect two seasons will be crammed into a little more than half a year.

“Our No. 1 responsibility is how do we take care of our team,” Schweigert said. “For the first time in my career, I really need to look at the long term. With more competitions packed into a shorter time span, should our practices be shorter? Less physical? How much contact do we allow? Those are all things we need to look at. Our guys can only handle so much.

"We're going to have to lean on our players, especially our veterans, to know what do you they think. How are you feeling?”