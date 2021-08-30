Schulz named new athletic director at BSC

After stepping down as head football coach at the University of Mary following the 2013 season, Myron Schulz taught sports and leisure management at the school's Gary Tharaldson School of Business.

Schulz is now practicing what he preached after being hired as the new athletic director at Bismarck State College.

Schulz replaces Buster Gilliss, who retired in July after 23 years as BSC's athletic director.

“I’m excited about the vision. I had people reach out to me, talking about their vision and plans for the future and it sounds really exciting,” Schulz said. “With BSC being a polytechnical school, there will be an assortment of four-year degrees, which opens possibilities and there are dreams of facilities. With that in place, there would be an opportunity for additional sports.”

There has been talk of adding an NAIA football program at some point that would fit within the North Star Athletic Association alongside teams like Dickinson State, Mayville State and Valley City State. That's still a ways down the road.

Schulz’s immediate needs are to get accustomed to his new job.