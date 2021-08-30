Schulz named new athletic director at BSC

After stepping down as head football coach at the University of Mary following the 2013 season, Myron Schulz taught sports and leisure management at the school's Gary Tharaldson School of Business.
Schulz is now practicing what he preached after being hired as the new athletic director at Bismarck State College.
Schulz replaces Buster Gilliss, who retired in July after 23 years as BSC's athletic director.
“I’m excited about the vision. I had people reach out to me, talking about their vision and plans for the future and it sounds really exciting,” Schulz said. “With BSC being a polytechnical school, there will be an assortment of four-year degrees, which opens possibilities and there are dreams of facilities. With that in place, there would be an opportunity for additional sports.”
There has been talk of adding an NAIA football program at some point that would fit within the North Star Athletic Association alongside teams like Dickinson State, Mayville State and Valley City State. That's still a ways down the road.
Schulz’s immediate needs are to get accustomed to his new job.
“My first couple of months will be a listening tour,” Schulz said. “Buster Gilliss and (administrative assistant) Dee Bertsch are leaving. I’ve got to come in and figure out what we’re doing really well and keep that in place. I’ve learned there are really good people here.”
Schulz was a member of the University of Mary coaching staff for 23 years before stepping down as head coach following the 2013 season. He led the program’s transition from NAIA to NCAA Division II and remains the school’s winningest coach with a record of 103-60.
A graduate of Bismarck Century High School, Schulz played football and baseball at Bismarck State before graduating from the University of Mary with a degrees in physical education and social and behavioral science.
He joined the U-Mary coaching staff for its first varsity season in 1988 before accepting a coaching position at New Rockford High School. In 1989, Schulz took a graduate assistant job at Montana State where he earned a master’s degree in health and human development, and returned to U-Mary in 1992 as defensive coordinator.
The Marauders won three conference titles and went to the NAIA national playoffs four times before Schulz was named head coach prior to the 1999 season. In his first season, Schulz led the team to the NAIA semifinals and an 11-2 record. It was the start of nine straight winning seasons, six straight NAIA national playoff appearances and four conference championships.
Schulz coached 23 All-Americans, 109 all-conference players, 90 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference all-academic team honorees and 23 NAIA all-academic performers. He was inducted into Marauder Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.
Schulz takes over the athletic department amid BSC’s impending transition to a four-year school. It currently offers men’s and women's basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball and an esports team.
Schulz said it was almost a homecoming for him, as he still lives in the house he grew up in just blocks from the BSC campus. The opportunity at this time felt right.
“When you’re making a change after 30 years, you do your due diligence,” he said.