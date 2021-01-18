Scheel, UND skate past Denver

Second-ranked North Dakota moved back atop of the NCHC standings with a 5-1 win at Denver Monday night.

After having its six-game winning streak snapped Sunday night, UND scored twice in the first 3 1/2 minutes for its 10th win of the season. North Dakota’s 30 points put them two in front of St. Cloud State.

Adam Scheel stopped 32 of the 33 shots he faced in goal for UND, which improved to 10-3-1. Denver dropped to 5-8-1.

UND took control early.

North Dakota scored on its first shot of the game.

Just 24 seconds in, Matt Kiersted netted his third goal of the season, beating Denver goalie Magnus Chrona. Jacob Bernard Dockter and Mark Senden were credited with assists.

UND doubled the lead just three minutes later.

Grant Mismash scored at 3:20, giving the Fighting Hawks a 2-0 lead. Mismash’s goal was his seventh of the season. Senden got his second assist on the play. Jordan Kawaguchi also was credited with an assist.

Kawaguchi made it 3-0 3:54 into the second with his fourth goal of the season. Mismash and Kiersted each got assists.