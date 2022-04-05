Saturday at the Bowl: track, tailgating, music and football

Saturday will be bustling at the Bowl, and the weather looks like it'll cooperate.

The University of Mary spring football game, which will feature a series of individual competitions, drills and live team sessions, caps a busy day which will have something for everyone.

At 11 a.m., the University of Mary's home track meet, the Al Bortke Open, begins. The meet will run until about 4 p.m. At 1 p.m., tailgating starts in the north parking lot.

Local band Ghost Toast will play at 4:15 p.m., leading into an awards program for winners of the track meet. Then it's football. The Marauders will be on the field from about 5:40 to around 7.

"It's going to be a busy day. Lot going on," said Craig Bagnell, Marauders' head football coach.

The Marauders held their 10th practice of the spring Tuesday as the wind howled through the Bowl. It shouldn't be as bad weather-wise Saturday. Temps are pegged to be near 60 with moderate winds and little chance of precip.

Many of the prominent players from last year's team will be on the field Saturday. The Marauders return All-American quarterback Logan Nelson, All-American wide receiver Danny Kittner, All-NSIC running back Dave Small and All-NSIC defensive back Ty’Rese Gibson, among many other starters.

"We have a lot of players back and that makes a difference," Bagnell said. "They understand what it looks like when things are done right, compared to when it's done wrong."

Few offenses at the D-II level were better than the Marauders last season, particularly throwing the ball. With nearly every starter returning, scoring is unlikely to be a problem.

Preventing scores is the key. The defense made strides last fall, but allowing 62 points in the finale to Bemidji State left a bitter taste.

"We're moving a lot better," Bagnell said. "Overall, the guys are flying around."

Safety Tylen Small, the Marauders' leading tackler last season, is having a strong spring, Bagnell said.

The Gibson twins (Ty'Rhese and Ty'Rhae), Tre Gola (DB), Xzavier Wilkins (DB), Devin Beck (LB), Devyn Charles (LB), Bill Federson (LB), Nate Eschleman (LB), Tanner Vaughan (DE), Taylor Morrison (DL), Jacob Thomsen (DL) have stood out.

Offensively, the Marauders have to replace All-American wide receiver Luke Little. Collin Gapen is "coming along." Gapen and Brandon Morris are two returning receivers expected to pick up the slack. Morris, however, has been out with an injury. So too as Legacy High grad Keagen Woodbury (knee), another receiver.

Luke Bodine who played as a freshman at tight end/H-back, will carry a bigger role this season. The Marauders are deep at running back, led by Small. Gabe Levy, a freshman, has "stood out."

Spring ball concludes with two more practices, which are open to the public, next week -- April 12 and 14. The Marauders' first game is at home, Sept. 3, against Winona State.

