Road to Frisco 2024 will go through Brookings

For more than a decade, the road to the FCS championship game in Frisco went through Fargo.

Not next year it won’t.

South Dakota State, which blew out the Bison 45-21 on Sunday for its first FCS crown, will be the undisputed favorite next fall.

In the age of the transfer portal, name, image and likeness (NIL) -- where top players are wooed almost like free agents in pro sports -- and the extra season of eligibility the NCAA granted athletes because of Covid, it's impossible this far out to project rosters for next season. But make no mistake, the Jacks will be stacked.

In many ways, SDSU's 2022-23 season was similar to many of NDSU's nine title runs in the last 12 years.

The Jackrabbits routed all four of their playoff opponents, winning by an average score of 42 to 16.5.

Several of the players largely responsible for those beat downs -- quarterback Mark Gronowski and running backs Isaiah Davis and Amar Johnson -- have eligibility remaining. The Janke twins -- the Jacks' top wide receivers -- could come back for another year, and at least three offensive linemen return.

SDSU did start seven seniors on defense, so there will be some turnover on that side of the ball. However, with the punch the Jacks are going to pack on offense, they're not going to need the 1985 Bears defense to win games.

NDSU will likely be the only team capable of keeping the Jackrabbits from back-to-back titles.

As always, the Bison should return a talented team. However, they do lose several high-end players, including left tackle Cody Mauch, left guard Nash Jensen, defensive end Spencer Waege and safeties Michael Tutsie and Dawson Weber.

The midseason defections via the transfer portal of defensive back Marques Sigle, running back Dominic Gonnella and wide receiver D.J. Hart didn't help on the depth or drama front. Still, the Bison did earn another trip to Frisco, although not without harrowing moments, particularly in the semifinals against upstart Incarnate Word.

NDSU's passing game must improve to beat teams like SDSU, and whichever nondescript team pops up out of nowhere like Incarnate Word did in '22.

The Bison averaged just 135 yards passing per game this season. NDSU's bread will always be buttered on the ground, but it seems like a waste to have receivers like Zach Mathis, Braylon Henderson and Eli Green and not get them more involved.

It would also benefit both powerhouses if the Missouri Valley Football Conference bounced back in 2023. Only NDSU, SDSU and North Dakota were ranked in the final poll. UND, which ended 20th, gave up more points (370) than it scored (364).

SDSU and NDSU went a combined 26-4 -- two of those losses were to Iowa and Arizona -- but the other nine MVFC teams won just 41 of 100 games.

All of that is for later, though. Today in Brookings, the Jackrabbits will celebrate their first ever national championship. Considering the trajectory SDSU is on, it's unlikely to be their last.