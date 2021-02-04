Returning for spring season was easy decision for Volson

Cordell Volson couldn’t pass up one more chance to wear Bison colors.
Despite possible interest from the NFL, including an invite to the Hula Bowl, the North Dakota State senior offensive lineman said staying in Fargo was an easy decision.
“My plan was always to come back in the spring,” the former Drake-Anamoose multi-sport standout said. “My thought process behind it was yeah, I want to put myself in the best position to keep playing football, but I realized that in 20 years if I looked back and had another chance to put on the green and gold and keep playing at NDSU, I would never pass that up.”
Volson, who was named as a second-team FCS All-American last season at right tackle, is expected to make the move to left tackle this season. He'll have big shoes to fill. Dillon Radunz, last year's starter at left tackle, opted to begin preparation for the NFL draft. Radunz is viewed as an early-round pick in April’s NFL draft.
Volson will be protecting the blind side of quarterback Zeb Noland, who is replacing Trey Lance, a likely first-round pick in this year's draft.
In recent seasons, playing left tackle at NDSU has often been a springboard into the NFL. Billy Turner is in the middle of a four-year, $28 million contact with the Green Bay Packers after being drafted in the third round of the 2014 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins.
Joe Haeg, who also played left tackle for the Bison, is likely to play in the Super Bowl on Sunday in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after four years with the Indianapolis Colts.
Volson said all positions in the trenches are critical.
“People talk about the left tackle being the most important, but the offensive line is only as good as the weakest link,” the Balfour, North Dakota, native said. “Everyone is as important as the next guy.”
At 6-foot-7, 310 pounds, Volson fits the profile of tackles at the next level.
“I’ll do whatever is best for the team,” he said.
The Bison kick off their eight-game Summit League schedule on Sunday, Feb. 21 against Youngstown State at the Fargodome. NDSU has won eight of the last nine FCS championships.
Volson takes pride in playing on the line for the Bison and their trademark moniker.
“The Rams at NDSU is a storied position group,” he said. “The Rams, we do what we do. We run the football and we’re going to be physical and play hard.”
