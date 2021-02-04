Returning for spring season was easy decision for Bison offensive lineman Volson

Cordell Volson couldn’t pass up one more chance to wear Bison colors.

Despite possible interest from the NFL, including an invite to the Hula Bowl, the North Dakota State senior offensive lineman said staying in Fargo was an easy decision.

“My plan was always to come back in the spring,” the former Drake-Anamoose multi-sport standout said. “My thought process behind it was yeah, I want to put myself in the best position to keep playing football, but I realized that in 20 years if I looked back and had another chance to put on the green and gold and keep playing at NDSU, I would never pass that up.”

Volson, who was named as a second-team FCS All-American last season at right tackle, is expected to make the move to left tackle this season. He'll have big shoes to fill. Dillon Radunz, last year's starter at left tackle, opted to begin preparation for the NFL draft. Radunz is viewed as an early-round pick in April’s NFL draft.

Volson will be protecting the blind side of quarterback Zeb Noland, who is replacing Trey Lance, a likely first-round pick in this year's draft.