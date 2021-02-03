Recruiting during a pandemic unique and challenging for Bagnell, Marauders

How different has recruiting been during a pandemic?
Craig Bagnell's all-encompassing answer summed it up best.
"Well," the University of Mary head football coach said, "where do you want to start?"
Bringing recruits on campus? Nope. Hosting players at camps? Can't. Going to high school practices to scout players? Sorry, no dice.
Instead, it was Zoom calls, text messages, old-fashioned phone calls ... pouring over video clips, sometimes from 2018. In the end, it's still about building relationships and putting in the work, just without seeing anyone face-to-face.
"Every program in the country is dealing with the same thing. This isn't unique to us so let's get over it, figure it out and get after it," Bagnell said. "I have to give kudos to our coaching staff. They worked really hard through some challenging circumstances."
Bagnell and his assistants bagged a 30-player class, featuring nine players from North Dakota, which was impressive on a couple of fronts.
With virtually the entire roster returning, currently at a beefy 122 players counting the newcomers, the University of Mary had to step up with scholarship dollars. With the NCAA allowing last year's seniors to return for a "COVID" year, the roster is larger than usual. Bagnell expects some attrition before fall camp kicks off in August, but he projects the final number to still come in around 110.
"Our administration stepped up. Monsignor (James) Shea. Coach (Dale) Lennon, everybody. They're committed to our program," Bagnell said. "That goes for our professors, advisors, support staff. Boy, a lot went into this. It was an undertaking and we're thankful to everybody for helping us make it happen."
The Marauders added players from seven states, 15 combined from North Dakota and Minnesota.
"We want local kids in our program, no question about that. It's a priority," Bagnell said. "We know there are local kids that look at Fargo (NDSU) or Grand Forks (UND), but until they tell us 'no', we're going to keep recruiting them."
The pipeline from Legacy High and U-Mary alum Chris Clements continued with wide receiver Keagen Woodbury and offensive lineman Carter Smith.
Same is true at Mandan High where coach Todd Sheldon also is a former Marauder. The Braves are supplying Tyler Thilmony, who can play wide out or defensive back, and punter Jacob Pierce.
Zach Haas, a standout two-way lineman for Class AA state champion St. Mary's, takes his 6-foot-4, 250-pound frame to U-Mary.
Jaxon Feller, a running back with promise from Minot Ryan, Fargo Shanley lineman Braeden Bloch, Kindred linebacker Eli Heinrich and 6-5, 208-pound tight end Austin Richter of Hazen round out the in-state prospects.
Of the 30 players signed and sealed, 29 are freshman. In a perfect world, they would redshirt the upcoming year and not see the field. Although, all will get a chance to "show what they can do."
The lone newcomer with experience has it in spades. Dave Small, a cousin of South Dakota State transfer Tylen Small, a defensive back for the Marauders, spent his first three collegiate seasons at the University of South Florida. Dave is a running back, who played in eight games for the Bulls in 2019. Already with his undergraduate degree from USF, he's working on his master's at U-Mary.
"Dave is thick," Bagnell said. "He's got tree-trunk legs. You can tell he came from a Division I weight room. He's played at a high level already."
Among the freshmen who could push to play early include offensive linemen Dylan Koch of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Alec Rodriguez from Las Vegas and Mika Fuamatu from Goodyear, Arizona, along with linebacker Mason Phillips from Gilbert, Arizona. Rodriguez played at Bishop Gorman High School, one of the premier prep programs in the country. However, there was no high school football in Las Vegas in 2019.
Offensive line was the main area of focus with nine of the 30 newcomers ticketed for the trenches. Five defensive linemen also were signed.
How 2021 recruiting classes pan out, not just at the University of Mary, will be interesting to watch.
"The evaluation piece is extremely key because in a lot of situations, you did not get to see kids in person," Bagnell said. "Some programs are going to be really happy with their recruiting classes and some will be really disappointed because they didn't do a great job evaluating kids.
"We feel like we got a bunch of kids who love football and who also are very intelligent. We're excited to get them in here and get to work."
