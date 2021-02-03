Recruiting during a pandemic unique and challenging for Bagnell, Marauders

How different has recruiting been during a pandemic?

Craig Bagnell's all-encompassing answer summed it up best.

"Well," the University of Mary head football coach said, "where do you want to start?"

Bringing recruits on campus? Nope. Hosting players at camps? Can't. Going to high school practices to scout players? Sorry, no dice.

Instead, it was Zoom calls, text messages, old-fashioned phone calls ... pouring over video clips, sometimes from 2018. In the end, it's still about building relationships and putting in the work, just without seeing anyone face-to-face.

"Every program in the country is dealing with the same thing. This isn't unique to us so let's get over it, figure it out and get after it," Bagnell said. "I have to give kudos to our coaching staff. They worked really hard through some challenging circumstances."

Bagnell and his assistants bagged a 30-player class, featuring nine players from North Dakota, which was impressive on a couple of fronts.