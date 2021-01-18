Quick turnaround: Conway, Thunderbirds set to tipoff new season

“We’ve been a little undersized the last few years. Hopefully we’ll be able to dump it inside and get a few easier baskets so we don’t have to work so hard for everything,” Conway said.

Cayden Redfield (6-5) and Eric Woods (6-3), freshmen from Hardin, Montana, have looked good, Conway said. Luke Wells, a versatile 6-4 freshman swingman, was “one of the better players in South Dakota last year,” Conway added.

Even though the games count right out of the chute, Conway expects to give everyone a shot early.

“We have to figure out who can work their way into the rotation,” he said. “It might be a situation where it looks completely different March 20th then it does January 20th.”

Normally, the stands would be packed tonight, but instead the gym will be mostly empty. Fans will not be allowed this season at United Tribes. Still, getting to play beats the alternative.

“The student-athletes all want a season. They want to play,” Conway said. “It’s been a challenge and there will probably be more challenges, but we’re going to be smart about following the protocols and guidelines so we can hopefully keep playing.”

