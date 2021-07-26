Pollart returns to U-Mary as new volleyball coach

Abby Pollart is hoping to make the University of Mary home this time around.
The 31-year-old Pollart was announced as the new head volleyball coach of the Marauders on Monday. It's a return to campus for the Wyoming native, who served as an assistant coach at U-Mary in 2018-19.
Pollart had been the head coach at Central Community College in Columbus, Neb., since 2019. She won 19 games her first season and nine last year in a Covid-shortened campaign.
Pollart had an initial Zoom interview for the job, then an on-campus interview last week before being offered the job by U-Mary athletic director Dale Lennon.
The timeline was accelerated. Pollart's team at CCC was scheduled to report for the season Aug. 5. The Marauders' begin practice Aug. 14.
"I probably would not have looked at another position this time of year had it not been the University of Mary," she said. "The beauty of the campus, the beauty of the mission of the institution ... just knowing what the university stands for and the people there, were key factors for me."
Pollart replaces Korie Tetzlaff, who resigned last month after three years as coach.
“We are excited to bring Abby back to campus,” Lennon said. “Abby left a positive impression on our scholar-athletes, the athletic department, and across campus from her previous coaching stint with the Marauders. Following her success running the show at Central Community College, it was an easy decision to bring her back on board.”
Despite being young as college head coaches go, Pollart brings a diverse and extensive resume to Bismarck.
Prior to coming to U-Mary the first time, she coached at Concordia University (Neb.) and South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, an NCAA Division II school, like U-Mary. She also coached at D-II University of Arkansas-Monticello and Cameron University in Oklahoma.
"I've bounced around quite a bit," she said. "I'm looking to not do that anymore and make Bismarck home."
She inherits a challenging job at the University of Mary, which plays in the toughest D-II league in the country -- the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. In its last full season (2019), eight of the 16 teams in the NSIC were either ranked or getting votes in the final poll.
"It's a big challenge, but that was part of the appeal too. In that conference you know every weekend you're going to be playing a very good team," Pollart said.
Before worrying about any of that, Pollart has more immediate concerns.
"The biggest thing is making a connection with my new team," she said. "Those young women have been through a lot. First having all of the challenges that came with Covid, and now going through a coaching change, but I'm just really excited about this opportunity.
"There's a lot of skill there, a lot of talent, and they're very hungry. I can't wait to get started."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com