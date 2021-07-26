Pollart returns to U-Mary as new volleyball coach

Abby Pollart is hoping to make the University of Mary home this time around.

The 31-year-old Pollart was announced as the new head volleyball coach of the Marauders on Monday. It's a return to campus for the Wyoming native, who served as an assistant coach at U-Mary in 2018-19.

Pollart had been the head coach at Central Community College in Columbus, Neb., since 2019. She won 19 games her first season and nine last year in a Covid-shortened campaign.

Pollart had an initial Zoom interview for the job, then an on-campus interview last week before being offered the job by U-Mary athletic director Dale Lennon.

The timeline was accelerated. Pollart's team at CCC was scheduled to report for the season Aug. 5. The Marauders' begin practice Aug. 14.

"I probably would not have looked at another position this time of year had it not been the University of Mary," she said. "The beauty of the campus, the beauty of the mission of the institution ... just knowing what the university stands for and the people there, were key factors for me."

Pollart replaces Korie Tetzlaff, who resigned last month after three years as coach.