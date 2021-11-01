Plenty at stake for Bison Saturday in Brookings

North Dakota State can go a long way toward pinning down a top two seed for the FCS playoffs on Saturday in South Dakota.

The second-ranked and 8-0 Bison, one of only two unbeaten teams left in the FCS, face ninth-ranked South Dakota State in the annual Dakota Marker game in Brookings at 2 p.m. on Saturday. No. 1-ranked Sam Houston (7-0) also is yet to lose.

After a midseason wobble, the 6-2 Jackrabbits appeared to get back on track Saturday with a 47-16 win over Youngstown State.

SDSU is a different looking team than the one that fell three points short of a national title last season. Mark Gronowski, the Jackrabbits' star quarterback last season, is out for entire 2021 campaign with a knee injury suffered in the title-game loss to Sam Houston last May in Frisco, Texas. Also, running back Isaiah Davis, who had 182 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the 23-21 loss against Sam Houston, has not played since Sept. 11 due to left arm injury.

NDSU head coach Matt Entz said the Jackrabbits still have plenty of talent.

"They're a very good football team," Entz said of SDSU. "They've been one of the best teams in the country over the course of the last couple of years.

"You look at the product on film, you look at their roster, you don't see a lot of holes in it."

After Saturday's game against SDSU, the Bison finish with games at Youngstown State (2-5) and at the Fargodome against South Dakota (5-3).

Last Saturday, the Bison routed Indiana State 44-2.

Sophomore quarterback Cam Miller, starting for the injured Quincy Patterson, threw for 179 yards and three touchdowns. The Bison also got their ground game going, totaling 292 yards on 7.7 yards a pop.

"Cam played really well at quarterback for us," Entz said. "It's extremely important to have a tailback run game that is successful."

Patterson remains atop the depth chart on paper for the Bison, but the betting money is on Miller to start once again. Entz was not ready to tip his hand during his weekly news conference on Monday. Patterson, nursing a banged up shoulder, is expected to see more reps in practice this week.

"We'll put whomever can help us win on the field on Saturday," Entz said.

OGBU GETS SACK

Shiloh Christian graduate Bartholomew Ogbu got his first sack of the season on Saturday.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound senior has played in six games this season, totaling three tackles, including 2.5 for loss.

Also in Saturday's game at the Fargodome, 2021 Mandan High graduate Jaxon Duttenhefer played for the second time this season. Players can play in four games and not lose a year of eligibility.

Duttenhefer was one of several young players Entz mentioned in his press conference Monday.

VOLSON HONORED

Sixth-year senior Cordell Volson was named the Missouri Valley's offensive lineman of the week for the third time this season.

The two-time All-American from Balfour, N.D., helped the Bison to 223 first-half rushing yards.

"Great kid, great leader, great motor," Entz said of the 6-7, 313-pounder. "What a great role model for our younger kids.

"He's going to go down as one of the really, really good ones to play here at NDSU."

