Payne, Rust, Gibson putting junior in junior college

The Bismarck State College volleyball team will put the junior into junior college this fall.

Three players – outside hitter Reile Payne, middle hitter Jenna Rust and right side hitter Greta Gibson – are sophomores on the Mystics’ roster but will begin their third season with the team as the team opens tonight at 7 p.m. against the Jamestown JV. This weekend, the Mystics will host the Bismarck State Volleyball Invitational on Friday and Saturday at the BSC Armory.

All three opted to return as part of a different career path.

Payne, a 5-foot-10 outside hitter, has already played two years of basketball and two years of volleyball. She’s not sure where she is headed after this school year, only that it involves elementary education.

“I haven’t decided but my decision to come back was really easy with the season ending the way it did,” Payne said. “It left a sour taste in our mouths because we shouldn’t have lost the way we did. The (decision) to come back was easy to make.”

The Mystics finished last season 25-4 and 11-1 in the Mon-Dak Conference. They rolled into the Region XIII semifinals against Miles Community College on a 16-match winning streak, then IT happened. The team the Mystics had beaten three times previously shocked them 3-1 on their home floor. And the season was over.

“That game doesn’t motivate me, but that feeling does,” BSC coach Kyle Kuether said. “We were a heavy favorite and got upset. Not all losses are the same. Some you go and play well and lose to a good team and you could be OK with a loss. But that loss, we felt like we dropped the ball.”

Paine had 13 kills and 16 digs in that game. She goes into her final season with 408 career kills and 351 digs

The 5-9 Gibson has 182 career kills and 44 digs. A year ago, her season was cut short by a sprained ankle. Her decision to return was influenced by her eventual profession.

“I got the news that I would be starting nursing school in the spring, so I called Kyle and he was like ‘yeah, I’ll take you back,’” Gibson said. “I was not really ready to hang up my shoes yet. It all fell into place.”

This fall, Gibson will get a coaching certificate and plans to still coach softball in her hometown, like she has done the last three years. But first things first. The Mystics will meet Miles Community College Friday at 3 p.m., in one of their four games on the weekend. Gibson is ready for the rematch.

“We have high expectations,” Gibson said. “We did really well last year and Miles was lucky to break that at the end of the season.”

Rust, a 6-0 forward in the winter, will finish her volleyball career after averaging 5.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in two years of basketball. After the volleyball season, she will get a degree in agronomy and return home to a job in Alkabo.

Much has changed since she walked onto the campus in 2020.

“There’s a huge difference from when COVID first started. You could barely meet your teammates, now we’re all close,” Rust said.

Kuether welcomed his three “juniors” back but hit the recruiting trail last year as if they were not going to be around.

“For me, I don’t find it very different,” Kuether said. “It’s only my third year of two-year (college). It just kind of helps us having some girls that are used to the program. But we recruited the same way. Expectation wise, we knew what to expect because we’ve seen everybody play. It’s just getting them all to mesh with each other.”

The Mystics open Friday’s play against Lake Region State at 11 a.m., and meet Miles Community College at 3 p.m. On Saturday, they take on Mayville State JV at 11 a.m., and University of Jamestown JV at 5 p.m.