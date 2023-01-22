Overby sets BSC high jump mark

Nate Overby of Plentywood, Mont., set a new record in the high jump Saturday at the Cobber Open in Moorhead.

Overby cleared 6-4.25 to win the event to break the old mark of 6-4 held by Corey Lehman in 1993.

Breena Sand (triple jump, 33-4.75) and Cameron Erbele (pole vault, 13-11.24) also won events for the Mystics, who compete next at the UND Open in Grand Forks Jan. 27-28.

BROCK SECOND IN 600

Danalee Brock from the University of Mary track team placed second in the 600 with a time of 1:37.24 at the at the Jim Emmerich Invite in Brookings, S.D.

Alyssa Becker from the University of Mary placed third in the 3,000-meter run. Becker posted a time of 9:52.20, a provisional qualifier for D-II nationals.

Arianna Passeri took third in the long jump for the Marauders who were fourth out of 13 teams in the meet with 65 points.

QUARTET QUALIFIES

The Marauders' 1600 relay team of Brendon Hoyte, Jorgen Paulson, Akil Howell and Raheem Tait-Best qualified for nationals with a time of 3:17.29, placing third overall at the SDSU meet.

Tait-best added a third-place finish in the 400 (48.69) for the Marauder men who were seventh out of 17 teams with 18 points.

Up next is the UND Invite Jan. 28.